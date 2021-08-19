This Fluffy, Hotel-like Pillow Gave Me the Most Incredible Sleep of My Life

There's an unmatched feeling of ecstasy that comes with checking into a lavish hotel room and laying on the bed for the first time. Often done up to feel far more comfortable than my bed at home, I have spent years attempting, and failing, to replicate that feeling of utter, blissful luxury. My current mattress and bedding definitely come close to a five-star feel, but I had yet to find the perfect pillow. That all changed with the unveiling of Purple's TwinCloud pillow.