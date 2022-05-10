Campers Swear by This Futuristic-looking Sleeping Mat That's 'Better Than My Bed at Home' — and It's on Sale
Let's face it, you're probably not going to get your best night's sleep when you're camping. But, thanks to products like camping pillows and sleeping pads, the experience doesn't have to be totally miserable. In fact, there's one camping sleeping mat that's generating a lot of buzz on Amazon for its unique look and extremely comfortable design: the Powerlix Sleeping Pad.
Currently ranking number one on the Amazon best-sellers list in the foam sleeping mats category, the Powerlix Sleeping Pad has earned more than 5,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. Plus, it just went on sale. Right now, you can get the mat for up to 33 percent off, bringing its $60 price tag down to just $40 for a limited time.
Revered for its futuristic design by campers, the Powerlix Sleeping Pad is an inflating mat that uses hexagonal air cells to ergonomically cushion your body, focusing on your pressure points to prevent achy necks, backs, and shoulders, all while protecting you from the ground. It's also made with thermal insulated material to ensure that you stay warm throughout the night, but reviewers assure that it will keep you at a comfortable body temperature when camping in the spring and summer.
When inflated, the Powerlix camping pad measures 2 inches in thickness and rolls out to 22.8 inches wide by 74.8 inches long. Once deflated, it rolls back into a handy 4-inch by 11-inch carrying case that easily attaches to your backpack and camping gear to reduce bulk in your luggage. It weighs just over 1 pound, so it definitely won't weigh you down while you're on the go. It's also worth mentioning that the sleeping mat is made with waterproof, rip-resistant nylon to offer enhanced durability, no matter where your camping adventure takes you.
For added convenience, a compact inflating bag eliminates the need for an air pump and it's equipped with a dual-action non-leak valve for fast and easy assembly and disassembly.
"The best part about this sleeping pad is that you don't have to blow at all to inflate," one Amazon shopper said in their review. They also noted that it's "really comfortable to sleep on" and added, "You will not feel any bumps on the ground as the air cushioning is very good. It is also very easy to deflate and get it back into the carrying pouch." As a matter of fact, several campers shared that you can also use the pouch as a dry bag for laundry or as a catch-all bag to keep your essentials together and organized on trips.
Another reviewer chimed in: "I tried sleeping on top of cement on a cold, 40-degree Fahrenheit night and I [didn't feel] that on my back at all! The comfort is great." One experienced shopper raved, "After 30 years of backpacking and camping, I've used many different types of sleeping pads. This is by far the most comfortable one I've ever used."
In fact, a customer reviewer went as far as to say that "the comfort level was better than my bed at home."
It also earned praise from side sleepers and reviewers with sore hips and backs. One side sleeper wrote, "My hips were not even touching the mat below the Powerlix." Another added, "This sleeping mat has saved my back and hips on more than one occasion."
Beyond the campgrounds, you can also use the Powerlix Sleeping Pad as a spare bed when you're traveling, especially if you have to sleep on the floor.
Upgrade your sleep game when you're camping with the Powerlix Sleeping Pad. Get one on Amazon today while it's still up to 33 percent off. Hurry, there's no telling how long this deal will last, so you'll want to act fast.