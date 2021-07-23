My Family Has Been Boating for 8 Years, and This Is the One Thing We Won't Go Without

Unlike coolers, which rely on ice to stay cool, portable refrigerators rely on a power source such as a vehicle or a solar panel. The overall cooling power and stamina of a portable refrigerator is greater than that of a cooler. And keep in mind: Unlike traditional refrigerators, portable fridges aren't plugged in around the clock outside of your travels. That means they need time to chill, and the quicker your model can do that, the better. The F40C4TMP portable refrigerator, which has a 20-quart capacity and can also be used as a freezer, only needs 15 minutes to chill. You'll be able to choose from a Max mode, which will cool the fridge as quickly as possible, or an Eco mode, which saves energy. As a bonus, it also has a USB port, so you can use it to charge your phone or other tech gadgets.