Shoppers Say This $23 Thermal Underwear Set Makes a 'Great Base Layer' When Skiing
If you love getting outdoors during the winter season but don't love the freezing air, you probably know how important it is to have excellent cold-weather gear to keep you warm. Whether you already have a thermal underwear set that's a biti too bulky under your clothing or you're in need of something warmer, this $23 thermal long john set might be just what you're looking for.
The Pisiqi thermal underwear set is an affordable solution if you always get cold while trying to enjoy your favorite winter sports, like skiing and snowboarding. The set consists of a long-sleeved scoop-neck top and leggings that are built to withstand frigid temperatures. Both are crafted with polyester and spandex materials that lock in heat, along with a soft fleece lining for extra comfort. They're available in seven colors and sizes ranging from XS to XL, though each size is meant to have a slim fit in order to fit underneath clothing.
And even though the two-piece set is form-fitting, the fabrics are breathable and have four-way-stretch that allows you to move freely. You won't have to worry about overheating, either, thanks to sweat-wicking microfibers in the fabric makeup that resist moisture and lessen odors.
To buy: amazon.com, from $23
"[I] bought these for a ski trip, and they made a great base layer," wrote one of 6,000 Amazon shoppers who gave the set a five-star rating. "I like that they're not see-through and are nice and soft on the inside. I wore them as a base layer for skiing and snowshoeing in very cold weather (temperatures in the teens and 20s), and they kept me warm and dried out quickly when I got sweaty."
Another person called the set "an essential for winter" and added: "This set of silk long underwear adds a very thin, comfortable, warm layer next to your skin. I have added it to my cold weather must-haves. Silk is so thin. It's great as the base layer in your thermal arsenal."
And if you're concerned about it making your clothes over top look bulky, a final shopper confirmed that it's form-fitting. "I purchased this thermal underwear for a trip to Scotland. They fit like thermal underwear should, close to the body. My street clothes glide over them, including my snug-fitting jeans. The fleece lining is soft and warm, but not bulky."
Need an extra layer of warmth this winter? Head to Amazon to purchase the toasty thermal set starting at just $23.
