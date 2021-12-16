Shoppers Say This $23 Thermal Underwear Set Makes a 'Great Base Layer' When Skiing 

The Pisiqi thermal underwear set is an affordable solution if you always get cold while trying to enjoy your favorite winter sports, like skiing and snowboarding. The set consists of a long-sleeved scoop-neck top and leggings that are built to withstand frigid temperatures. Both are crafted with polyester and spandex materials that lock in heat, along with a soft fleece lining for extra comfort. They're available in seven colors and sizes ranging from XS to XL, though each size is meant to have a slim fit in order to fit underneath clothing.