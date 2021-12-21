My Favorite Travel Find of 2021 Was This $24 Toothbrush — and It's Oprah-approved
Aside from my annual trip home to Hawaii every winter, I rarely travel with a bag larger than a carry-on suitcase. This allows me to avoid checked baggage fees and reduces temptations to overpack. Traveling lighter requires a minimalist approach to packing with pared down skin care and clothing selections, but that's not the only change. I'm also forced to leave behind my beloved yet bulky electric toothbrush — and it's a sacrifice.
Most travel toothbrushes lack the plaque-busting power of my go-to model, and it's impossible to get the same "just left the dentist" level of clean. Every trip ends with me rushing to reunite with my toothbrush, and I always considered it just another part of traveling. Then I discovered the Philips Sonicare One.
The $25 electric toothbrush is the most basic option in the Philips Sonicare's lineup — and the best pick for travel. Although less powerful than other models, the compact design uses the brand's signature sonic vibrations, which more efficiently remove food and plaque build-up than a manual toothbrush. The result is a clean you can feel at a price point that won't break the bank.
But price isn't the only reason I've selected it as my ultimate travel companion of 2021: It weighs less than 7 ounces, so I don't stress about packing it on airlines with strict baggage limits. The compact frame is also slim enough to fit into a backpack pocket or to slide through a slim opening in your suitcase's zipper after a quick bathroom refresh.
To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $40)
Equally impressive, the rechargeable device has a 30-day battery life that's ideal for long-term stays abroad. And even if you forget to rejuice before a trip — guilty as charged — the USB charging port makes it easy to use any micro-USB cord you already have on hand. (Plus, the increase of USB wall ports in many hotels gives you a pass for forgetting your converter.)
Despite being perfectly prepped for travel, I can still count on the toothbrush to provide basic features. For example, it has a built-in quadrant timer that leads each brushing session to ensure better coverage. There's also a sleek carrying case that covers the tapered nylon bristles to prevent cross-contamination between destinations.
And if my word isn't enough to convince you to splurge before your next trip in 2022, Oprah's might just be. The media mogul named the sleek rechargeable device one of her favorite things of 2021. A longtime Sonicare fan, Oprah found the release to be the best travel pick for getting a "complete clean" on the go — and even called the toothbrush "the perfect present" to impress loved ones and their dentists alike.
Luckily, select colors of the Oprah- and shopping expert-approved Philips One may still arrive before Christmas. And thanks to an ongoing deal, you can snag the popular pick for 40 percent off. Don't miss your chance to get the squeaky clean teeth of your dreams, wherever you are in the world.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.