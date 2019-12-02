This Top-rated Electric Toothbrush Is Perfect for Traveling and It’s Currently 25% Off on Amazon

Image zoom

If you’ve been in the market for an affordable electric toothbrush that’s compact, lightweight, and easy to pack, you’re in luck. Amazon has slashed the price of the best-selling Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Electric Toothbrush by 25 percent today for its epic Cyber Monday sale — and trust us, this is one deal you are going to want to snap up!

The top-rated toothbrush is equipped with a pressure sensor that alerts you if you’re brushing too hard and a two-minute timer to help ensure you meet the recommended brush time. Plus, it reportedly removes up to seven times more plaque than a regular toothbrush.

Travelers love to pack this option because one charge lasts up to 14 days at a time — meaning you can leave the bulky charger behind. “This is exactly what I needed for my travel toothbrush,” raved one shopper. “It takes the same heads as my stay-at-home toothbrush and uses the same charger to, but I didn't want to do have one toothbrush to take back and forth in case I lost it or it got lost. For the price it was well worth buying a second brush to use for travel. I've tried a couple of the other type of electric toothbrushes but nothing seems to come close to the Philips brand for quality and usability.”

Normally priced at $40, the top-rated toothbrush is only $30 right now. A deal this good rarely happens and is bound to sell out quickly, so you’ll have to move fast if you want to shop the beloved electric toothbrush for a fraction of the price.

And if you do miss out, not to worry. Amazon’s got plenty of other electric toothbrush deals happening during its Cyber Monday sale, including this Oral B option that’s half off and this Philips Sonicare Diamondclean toothbrush that’s $120 percent off when you apply the listed coupon at checkout.

