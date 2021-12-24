The Anti-Wrinkle Serum Shoppers Call 'Magic' Is Just $29 Right Now
If you're still exploring the great outdoors this winter, you might (literally) be experiencing some rough patches due to cold-weather dryness. So consider adding a hydrating product to your skincare routine, such as Olay's Deep Hydration Vitamin B3 + Hyaluronic Acid Serum. Not only do shoppers say it soothed their dry skin within weeks, but it's 25 percent off on Olay right now.
The serum is designed to absorb quickly, retain moisture, and provide a dewy, even complexion. It's formulated with Olay's favorite ingredient, vitamin B3, to help with skin hydration, cell regeneration, and the removal of dull skin, along with hyaluronic acid and squalane to promote supple skin and boost collagen. All three ingredients work together to create a multipurpose product that's both a hydrating, anti-wrinkle serum and an exfoliator. Plus, the 1.3-ounce bottle is small enough to tuck into your overnight bag and meet TSA's liquids rule.
To buy: olay.com, $29 (originally $39)
For the best results, Olay recommends applying a single drop of the serum on your face — a little goes a long way — before a moisturizer to seal the hydrating product. And you don't need to worry about any oily residue or sticky feeling, as multiple reviewers report that it quickly absorbs into the skin.
Avid shoppers confirm the formula works wonders, with one calling it a "magic serum" and "by far the best thing ever for dry skin." Many reviewers also note that they've seen improvements in their skin texture within weeks, if not days.
"The weather has taken a toll on my skin; it was super dry, flaky and not my usual," one wrote. "Nothing was helping, but overnight this serum completely hydrated my skin. I have not used it long enough to see results as far as wrinkle correction, but enough to notice that in the last few days that I have been using it it has definitely changed my skin."There's no telling how long this sale will last, so now's your chance to snag this serum for your year-round routine while it's available for $29 on Olay.
