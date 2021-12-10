This $65 Ski Jacket Keeps Shoppers 'Almost Too Warm'
It's the most wonderful time of the year — for outdoor snow sports, that is. If you're planning to ski, snowboard, or go tubing this season, you'll need the right gear. And even if you already have one of the best ski jackets, there's nothing wrong with treating yourself to a new and colorful one, especially when it's an under-$100 best-seller on Amazon.
According to shoppers, the insulated Moerdeng ski jacket is "perfect for the cold." The exterior material is water-repellent, so snow won't stick around and weigh you down (or get you wet), and the functional jacket has adjustable cuffs that are easy to tighten and ample pockets to hold all of your necessities.
Shoppers say it's a "great ski jacket," and it comes in 14 colors and prints. One wrote, "I had on long johns, a t-shirt, and a heavy sweatshirt and had plenty of room to move. It has a nice inside pocket to put snacks, keys, and small bottles. The two outside pockets are also plenty large to place a thin pair of gloves, facemask, and chapstick. I loved the inside of the jacket; it was nice and soft, and furry. It kept me plenty warm enough, and the hood was nice to block the wind when on the chairlifts."
The affordable jacket could even make you "almost too warm," another reviewer said. "We have a ranch with over 375 goats, horses, and other livestock so I'm outside a lot. The jacket arrived just in time for our first cold snap in eastern Washington. I wore it out to feed and I was overheated right away. Which, btw, I was fine with! The next day it was about 20 out, was overheating again! Yay! Super excited knowing I'll be warm this winter."
If you love spending time outdoors in the winter, don't wait to order. Head to Amazon now and snag the best-selling ski jacket now.
