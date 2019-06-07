This New Memory Foam Travel Pillow Has Quickly Become a Best-seller on Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It’s hard to imagine that one of Amazon’s most popular travel pillows, the Trtl Pillow (amazon.com, $30), could possibly be dethroned from its legendary status — but there’s a new arrival on the retail giant’s site that’s already stealing the spotlight.

The MLVOC Memory Foam Travel Pillow launched on Amazon earlier this year, and has already made it to Amazon’s number two best-selling travel pillow —moving the Trtl Pillow down a spot to the third best-selling. At first glance, the pillow is bulkier in size than the Trtl, but that’s why shoppers love it so much. The MLVOC provides all-around comfort, supporting not only your neck, but the back and sides of your head as well. The inside of the pillow contains memory foam and microbeads, while its casing is made with a super soft, breathable, and sweat-proof fabric. It’s also completely adjustable thanks to a rope tie that can be used to shift its angle and size.

The pillow can compress to half its size to fit in the travel bag it comes with, making it easy to attach to your luggage and bring with you while you’re traveling. Plus, it even comes with two bonus additions — earplugs and a contoured sleep mask for those red-eye flights. Shoppers have left it over 500 perfect five-star reviews, raving that it’s the best neck pillow they’ve ever owned.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

“This pillow is GREAT! It's a huge upgrade from those flat half moon things they used to call neck pillows. This pillow is soft enough to provide a good cushion to get rest, but firm enough to hold its shape,” one shopper wrote. “Compresses easily into the smaller bag provided, and you can throw into a backpack or carry-on so you're not figuring out what to do with a neck pillow in the airport. This is one pillow you won't have to return.”

Customers who have put it to the ultimate test — from traveling with it for 14 hours to using it after neck surgery — say it’s definitely been a savior for their necks.

“I've had neck surgery, and need another — I found this pillow so helpful. I now sleep with it and wake up in less pain. I love it in the car because [my neck] hurts so much less, so I have been able to visit my relatives that are hours away from me. My kids love it and I'm gonna have to buy more, one just for the cat, and one for my kids. So soft and so much better than any neck pillow I have ever tried.”