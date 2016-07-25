Stylish Travel Essentials for Men

The smart way to travel: with a mix of active and casual gear that play nicely together.
By Melissa Ventosa Martin Updated November 10, 2016
Credit: Philip Friedman
Credit: Philip Friedman

1 Notebooks

Hermès notebook $35. Appointed notebook $24.

Credit: Philip Friedman

2 Blazers & Jackets

Bally blazer price upon request. Burberry tracksuit jacket $595.

Credit: Philip Friedman

3 Cartier bag

$3,850.

Credit: Philip Friedman

4 Canali dress shirt

$510, Canali boutique, 625 Madison Ave., N.Y.C., 212-752-3131.

Credit: Philip Friedman

5 Paskho pant

$185.

Credit: Philip Friedman

6 Tod's sneakers

$625, Tod's boutiques nationwide.

Credit: Philip Friedman

7 Kiehl's Age Defender Power Serum

$50.

Credit: Philip Friedman

8 Melt scarf

$330.

Credit: Philip Friedman

9 PB 0110 wallet

$379, Jenni Kayne stores.

