Meghan Markle is now officially the Duchess of Sussex. But that doesn't mean the former Suits actress will spend her days sitting in Nottingham Cottage drinking tea and petting corgis. Judging by her and Prince Harry's love for traveling to faraway places, the couple will continue to rack up miles together.

And we know Markle has traveling in style without sacrificing functionality down to an art. The recently wedded royal — who was also a globetrotting lifestyle blogger for a while — knows a thing or two about travel gear and accessories, and never leaves home without her essentials. One of them happens to be an extremely stylish leather case by English brand Stow, which Markle has been photographed carrying multiple times.

The zippered leather case has slots and pockets for your passport, credit cards, and boarding pass, as well as a foldaway plug set and a 32GB leather memory stick. There's an extra pocket that's perfect for other cables or chargers and a loop for headphones. The newest version includes a power bank to keep your devices charged on the go. You can even add an embossed monogram for free, making for a great personalized gift idea.

While Markle's case is in Amber Orange, you can choose from many other color options like Obsidian Black, Sapphire Blue, Emerald Green, and Spring Pink.

Stow Leather Zipper 'First Class' Tech Case