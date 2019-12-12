This Best-selling Travel Tech Case Looks Just Like Meghan Markle’s Favorite — and It’s Less Than Half the Price

Image zoom Courtesy of Mark & Graham

Aspiring to live a life even close to Meghan Markle’s can add up…literally. The Duchess of Sussex has great taste, yes, but it’s also taste that would make my bank account cry actual tears — from her favorite hotel in London to her favorite travel folio, everything has a price tag of at least $500. At least.

Thankfully, it’s possible to get Meghan’s style without going way, way over budget. Take the aforementioned travel folio: Meghan has been spotted with a leather tech case from STOW London before, and she even wrote all about it on her pre-royal lifestyle site The Tig. Buying the exact case Meghan covets would cost you about $495 — but the large size of this similarly luxe leather tech envelope from Mark & Graham will only set you back about $169. They even come in similar colors, so you can still copy her look as closely as possible.

RELATED: Amazon Shoppers Love This Stylish Carry-on Suitcase — and It’s $85 Off Right Now

According to the Mark & Graham site, the leather tech envelope is a best seller, and it comes in two sizes: a large, which, as aforementioned, costs $169, and a smaller size that costs $139. (To give you an idea of the difference, the large is said to fit an iPad Pro, while the small is said to easily fit a regular iPad.) It’s made from Vachetta leather — the same kind often used for Louis Vuitton bags — that’s said to soften over time, as you use the case.

The envelope contains tons of pockets, pouches, and slots for your belongings. You could easily slip an iPad, your phone, passport, charger cords, a pen, some cards, and even a small notebook into the envelope for safekeeping whilst zooming through an airport. Having all those things in one place will likely make getting through a security line so much easier if you think about it, which makes this a worthy purchase for that reason alone, in my opinion. Not having to sift through a backpack for everything while tons of impatient people are waiting behind you because you didn’t take five minutes before getting in line to get organized (a.k.a. me) is priceless.

Image zoom Courtesy of Mark & Graham

To buy: markandgraham.com, $169

As for color options, the tan is closest to the amber orange color of Meghan’s Stow case — but black, blush, and navy options are available too, as well as red and green honeycomb-like prints.

Lorde said it best: We’ll never be royals. (That said, if you are indeed a royal and you are currently reading this post, please disregard the previous sentence.) But, case in point, it is possible to feel like a royal — even if you are on a budget.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.