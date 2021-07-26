Louis Vuitton's New Travel Speaker Is the Most Luxurious Way to Listen to Music

Louis Vuitton wants to help make your music-listening experience a little more stylish.

In July, the luxury goods company launched the Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up portable speaker, adding to its existing range of connected products.

"Through superior sound quality and cutting-edge technology, the Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up speaker really comes into its own through Louis Vuitton's unconventional approach to creating beauty in an everyday object," the company shared in a statement. "Not only does the speaker provide the ultimate audio-visual experience, it also represents the House's skill in turning a utilitarian item into a work of art."

Louis Vuitton Travel Speaker Credit: Courtesy of Luis Vuitton

According to Louis Vuitton, its new speaker takes its shape from the Toupie ('Spinning Top') handbag, designed by its Artistic Director of Women's Collections, Nicolas Ghesquière. "Just as the Toupie rewrote the rule book for evening bags, the Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up speaker aims to reinvent the world of portable speakers," the company said. It's clad in noble leather and metal and boasts the brand's famous logo throughout. It's a piece so good-looking that it could just stand as a lovely artistic item in your home if you really wanted.

"Only when the device is switched on does its purpose become obvious in an explosion of sound, light, and movement," Louis Vuitton noted. "As the covered woofer vibrates like a heartbeat, a dynamic light-show synchronizes to the beat with a colorful digital interpretation of Louis Vuitton's Iconic Monogram flower."

Clocking in at just one kilogram and thoughtfully designed, the speaker can be used inside or out, making it an ideal speaker to bring to pool or park days, or along for wherever your travels take you.

"At the top of the speaker, a leather strap is attached, a unique element that is as fashionable as it is freeing. Beautiful and compact enough to be carried as an accessory, either with or without its protective pouch, the speaker is truly portable, a perfect representation of Louis Vuitton's Spirit of Travel," the brand said.

The speaker is compatible with Apple AirPlay 2, and Qplay via Wi-Fi, and can be paired with other speakers to further amplify sound. It utilizes a USB-C charger through either the speaker or dock. On a full charge, it can provide up to 12 hours of playtime.