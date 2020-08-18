“I spent a few days reading reviews of many different hammocks that were $30 or less. I ended up picking this one due to the reviews about the company making up for anything faulty happening. It was so easy to put up that I thought maybe I had missed a step or something,” one reviewer said . “I weigh 250 pounds so I was pretty nervous about getting in it. I slowly eased into it, scared I was going to rip it and fall right on my butt. To my surprise, it held up! As I got used to it, I started swinging in it a little bit. Now I can swing back and forth like crazy with no worries! The other night I had someone else get in it with me to test how much weight it could really hold and it fit both of us comfortably. One of my best and favorite purchases in a long time. I highly recommend it!”