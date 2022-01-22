This $30 Cozy Duvet Comforter With Over 7,000 Five-star Ratings Feels Like 'Sleeping in a Luxury Hotel Bed'
Sometimes the best part about going on vacation is sleeping on a high-end bed draped with extra-luxurious bedding. Here's the thing: You don't have to book a hotel to feel like you're staying in one if you have a soft and lofty comforter. If you've been searching for an amazing bed covering, consider the Kingsley Trend Down Alternative Duvet Comforter that thousands of Amazon shoppers adore — and it's only $30.
The duvet comforter is made with a down alternative fiber polyester fill that's perfect for anyone who loves the warmth of down without allergy flare-ups. The hypoallergenic duvet insert also provides a good amount of weight, per shoppers, thanks to its 250 grams per square meter fill.
To buy: amazon.com, $30
To ensure even distribution, this duvet has little square pockets that sections off the internal fluff. And because it won't bunch up, you'll never experience cold spots in the middle of the night. Not only will it keep you snuggly warm in the winter, you'll love that the lightweight bedding is also ideal to sleep with in the summertime, too.
While you can certainly sleep with the Kingsley Trend duvet as is, many shoppers prefer it tucked inside a cover. It has tabs at each end that can be secured to the duvet cover ties And on top of its cloud-like fill, what gives the duvet its hotel-quality feel is a silky exterior that's made with tight 3D stitching to keep all the warmth in.
Because you'll be sleeping with this a lot, you'll love that it is easy to clean. Just toss it in the washing machine and launder on cold. It can also be dried on low heat before putting it right back on your bed. The $30 comforter is available in twin, queen and oversized queen, as well as king and California king.
The popular duvet insert is loved by more than 7,000 Amazon shoppers who gave it a perfect five-star rating. One shopper says it's "like a hotel bed" while another said they bought this after sleeping with it at an actual hotel.
"Fluffy, soft, and just the right amount of weight!" the reviewer said. "It feels like I'm sleeping in a luxury hotel bed! It was very easy to insert with my duvet cover and the perfect amount to cuddle up under during summer nights without overheating. If you have cats, be prepared to fight with them over who gets to lay on the bed as they will find it as plush and inviting as you will."
Another said sleeping under this duvet is "a dream." "Probably one of the best purchases I have ever made!" they wrote. "I am so happy with the super softness, comfort, and durability of this so far! It fits inside my king-size duvet cover perfectly! I fluffed it in the dryer for 30 minutes, as recommended. So far, so good! It's like marshmallow fluffiness! I would definitely purchase this again!"
Trade in your existing duvet for one you can find at a five-star hotel with the Kingsley Trend duvet cover.
