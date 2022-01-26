Shoppers 'Can't Live Without' This Spa-quality Towel Warmer That's on Sale at Amazon
If there's one thing to love about going to the spa, it's the luxurious amenities. While you probably can't always get a massage, you can certainly experience that resort-like treatment right at home with a few gadgets, like a towel warmer. And one option Amazon shoppers are obsessed with is the Keenray Bucket Towel Warmer that'll give you "spa luxury at home," and is on sale right now at Amazon.
If you've been longing for a R&R day, this towel heater is just the thing to appease you. The high-quality towel warmer turns on with the push of a button and heats up in just one minute. It's designed to reach its highest temperature in about six minutes, so you can turn it on right before hopping in the shower and swaddle yourself in warmth right after. You'll know it's working when the power button and hot surface indicator light up, letting you know it's reached 122 degrees Fahrenheit.
To buy: amazon.com, $136 with coupon (originally $146)
The large-capacity appliance has the ability to heat two large towels at the same time, but leave it to shoppers to use it to heat up face towels, lush bathrobes, and even pajamas. Just think: Wrapping up in a toasty robe on a chilly night? Yep, that sounds like bliss.
Although the Keenray warmer heats up quickly, it's designed to make towels toasty from top to bottom. Cold spots? Never heard of 'em. If that reminds you of spending time at a luxe resort, you're right on the money. And if you live with a partner, they'll also appreciate getting in on the action; this continues to heat towels up to an hour before automatically shutting off as a safety precaution.
Even if you live in an apartment or smaller home, you can still enjoy the finer things in life thanks to its compact design that doesn't need to be fixed to a wall. The luxury of this towel warmer is that it has a small footprint that easily tucks into corners without taking up too much precious room. It's also lightweight enough to move closer to the shower or bathtub when you're planning to use it. Plus, it has a sleek look that's very on par with high-end resorts.
"This is the product you never knew you needed, and once you try it, you can't live without it," wrote one Amazon shopper. "The heat and warmth feel amazing. I bought the white one and it looks elegant in my bathroom…I [can] get the spa treatment in my own home! I feel like I have been missing this my entire life."
Another reviewer uses the towel warmer as part of her daily self-care routine and calls it "an everyday luxury." "I love this towel warmer. I have used it every day since it arrived about a month ago," they wrote. "The ideal time to let the towel warm is 20 minutes. It comes out perfect. It's luxurious and I love doing this simple thing for myself every day. I wish I had bought one years ago."
Create an oasis at home with the Keenray towel warmer that's now on sale with a hidden coupon.
