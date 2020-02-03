Kate Spade’s February Surprise Sale Features Travel Accessories for Up to 75% Off

Image zoom Courtesy of Kate Spade

If you thought the season of sales ended after the holidays, think again: Kate Spade just launched a huge surprise sale, with some of its most popular items discounted up to 75 percent off. And it lasts for a whole week! Surprise indeed.

You’ll find 357 items included in the markdowns, and a lot of the pieces make really great travel basics. Whether you’re in the market for a stylish and spacious backpack, a new passport cover, or an essential toiletry bag set, these Kate Spade deals have got you covered.

The only downside to this sale, really, is the fact that it’s ending at all. After launching on February 3, it’ll last for seven days and wrap up on February 10 at exactly 11:59 p.m. PT.

The sale also includes free ground shipping on orders over $99 to the U.S. and Canada, which is an added plus for anyone who likes to fill up their cart with items they want, only to be put off by the idea of paying extra for shipping (it me). Most of the discounted bags are priced around $99, so you’ll likely have no issue hitting the free shipping minimum.

While there are tons of styles to choose from, we’ve taken the liberty of selecting a few of our favorites, listed below, that are perfect for travel (or even just life in general). Because you can truly never go wrong with a new Kate Spade bag, especially when it’s as cheap as these are.

Image zoom Courtesy of Kate Spade

To buy: katespade.com, $119 (originally $379)

Image zoom Courtesy of Kate Spade

To buy: katespade.com, $79 (originally $259)

Image zoom Courtesy of Kate Spade

To buy: katespade.com, $119 (originally $329)

Image zoom Courtesy of Kate Spade

To buy: katespade.com, $19 (originally $58)

Image zoom Courtesy of Kate Spade

To buy: katespade.com, $99 (originally $299)

