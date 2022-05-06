This Small but Mighty Travel Bluetooth Speaker Is 'Superior' to Ones Twice Its Size, and It's 40% Off Today
Let's be real, almost every activity can be improved with a little music. Sure, you can queue up your favorite playlist on your phone and listen along with headphones. But for group activities, especially if you'll be outdoors, a durable portable speaker is a must-have — especially one that's as travel-friendly and sharp as the JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker. In fact, the Amazon best-selling travel Bluetooth speaker just got a Black Friday-level discount. For a limited time, you can get one for 40 percent off, which brings its $50 price tag down to just $30.
The bite-sized speaker measures 3.4 inches by 1.6 inches by 2.7 inches and weighs just about the same as your smartphone in its case at 7.4 ounces, allowing it to fit comfortably in your pocket, backpack, or purse without taking up too much space. But, don't worry, it doesn't sacrifice sound quality to maintain its portable stature.
Despite its small frame, the JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker produces impressively big audio and a hard-hitting bass thanks to the brand's Pro Sound technology. The travel speaker connects wirelessly with any Bluetooth device within a 32.8-foot radius and has a battery life of five hours on a single charge. And, it's dustproof and waterproof, so you can bring it to the pool and beach or tow it along during kayak adventures, treks to waterfalls, boat rides, and more. Or as one of its 8,500-plus five-star raters put it: "This turns any bike ride, beach day, camping trip, [or] water day into a party!"
Another shopper called it a "powerful [little] speaker" and was happy to report that "you can hear every sound and instrument," including songs that are "heavy in bass." Their review was followed by another customer, who raved, "Wow, I'm blown away by the full, rich, loud sound from this tiny package." Still complimenting its audio, one reviewer shared that the JBL Go 3 is "clear and gets very loud" and pointed out that it has a "bottom grip so it doesn't move because of the vibrations."
As for its Bluetooth connectivity, one shopper highlighted that pairing their smart device to the speaker was as "simple as you'd expect" and that its "range was good." They added, "[There were] no issues with the sound disconnecting if I had my phone [or] speaker in my pocket, so line of sight wasn't a problem for me. Overall, this is a great backpacking speaker." As a matter of fact, one reviewer admitted, "This Bluetooth is clearly superior to others I've heard."
Speaking to its durability, an Amazon customer who always brings the speaker to the beach said "it goes in with wet clothes, gets banged around in the truck, and it always works."
Take it from these reviewers, the JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker is a game-changer. Get one on Amazon today while it's 40 percent off and only $30.
If you're in the market for something a little bigger, you can also get the JBL Flip 5 Portable Speaker on sale today. Currently marked down 25 percent off, the travel Bluetooth speaker, which offers 12 hours of play time, is on sale for $100.
To buy: amazon.com, $100 (originally $130)
Like the JBL Go 3, the Flip 5 is waterproof, delivers quality sound, and easily fits in your bag so you can enjoy your favorite tunes when you're on the move. If you're having a party or just want to rock out, you can pair the JBL Flip 5 with multiple speakers to create bigger sound. Hurry, there's no telling how long this deal will last!