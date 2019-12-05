This Kayak Will Fold Up and Fit in a Backpack — and It’s Under $100 on Amazon Right Now

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Being able to pack a literal boat into a backpack and take it with you wherever you want sounds like something out of a kids’ cartoon, and not like a real thing that I’m currently writing about because it’s on sale on Amazon. But it’s been a difficult year for many of us, so you can rest assured that I wouldn’t mess with your heart by making something like this up. A boat that you can fold up and fit into your backpack does exist in 2019: It’s called the Intex Challenger K2 Kayak, and it’s available on Amazon for 50 percent off right now.

The way it works is actually fairly simple. It’s inflatable, and it comes with a high output air pump for when you actually want to transform it into a fully fledged boat on location. Once it’s fully inflated, it’s sturdy. According to the description, it’s made for two people, and can support about 400 pounds. It also comes with two 86-inch aluminum oars (which are also collapsible for when you’re packing the boat up later).

Material-wise, the kayak is made from Intex’s puncture- and UV damage-resistant vinyl material, so you can feel pretty relaxed taking it out into an open water setting — but if anything does happen, the purchase also comes with a repair patch kit.

To buy: amazon.com, $85 (originally $170)

When you want to pack up the boat, you simply deflate it, and pack it into the fairly compact bag it comes with. That can then be slipped into a backpack, and you can be on your way. Like I said before, it’s literally a boat you can take with you anywhere — and that sort of convenience can truly make all the difference between a good camping trip and a great camping trip. Plus, it seems to be pretty safe for newbie campers to enjoy too. According to the description, its bright green colors were specifically chosen to be highly visible in water.

The 1,080 reviews on the Intex Challenger K2 Kayak are promising. One five-star reviewer even reports taking out the second seat to allow for extra storage space in the kayak, so it looks like the product is customizable as well.

It’s not clear how long the kayak will remain 50 percent off, so it’s worth nabbing checking out this price while you can. After all, how many times can you literally just buy a boat for $85?

