You Can Get These Editor-tested, Leak-proof Travel Tubes for Just $14 on Amazon Right Now

When you search for travel bottles on Amazon, you'll quickly find that there is a plethora of options to choose from. From plastic bottles and tiny containers to silicone tubes and glass dropper bottles, it can be confusing to find the best one for your needs. But fortunately, the Travel + Leisure team created a running list of their must-have travel accessories, and there's one set of travel bottles that made the cut against all others: the Humangear GoToob Silicone Travel Bottles.

These TSA-friendly silicone bottles have hundreds of positive reviews on Amazon from shoppers who rave that they're truly leak-proof, easy to fill and use, and are super efficient for all their travel needs. The tubes are made from silicone that's FDA-approved for food, and 100 percent BPA-, polycarbonate-, and phthalate-free, so you don't have to worry about your products sitting in any harmful chemicals. They're soft, come with leak-proof flip caps, and have large openings that are easy to pour liquids into. Sold in three packs that make them super affordable, the GoToob bottles come in a range of sizes including 1.25 ounces (which are 25 percent off right now!), 2.5 ounces, and 3.4 ounces.

GoToob Silicone Travel Bottles Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

The bottles even come with a lifetime warranty, so if a cap breaks or a bottle rips for any reason, the company will replace it for you. "I really like these. I've purchased [at least] eight of them over time because our family was fighting over who got them. We use them whenever we travel. The bottles are flexible and strong, so they can expand with altitude changes with little likelihood of blowing up. Even when one fell in the shower and the top lid cracked, the company contacted me to let me know there was a lifetime warranty on their products and they'd take care of it," one shopper wrote. "True to their word, they sent me a whole new replacement bottle with a nice, handwritten note. I don't write reviews too often because I'm so busy, but Humangear deserves an 'atta boy' — I love companies that understand taking care of what the customer needs by design."

Plus, many shoppers say they use them for storing a variety of other liquids — food included — not just facial cleansers and shampoo. "I use them for travel portions of shampoos and such but where I find them particularly helpful is packing my lunch — I use for salad dressing, cream for my coffee, and other condiments. No leakage, no extra air gets in to prematurely spoil the product, and I can add as little or as much as I want (easy to squeeze a drop or squeeze harder to empty the contents). I also find them easy to clean."

If you're traveling soon, or have been looking for a durable, leak-proof solution to make bringing your salad dressing to work an easier task, we can't recommend the GoToob Silicone Travel Bottles enough.