This $7 Pouch Will Keep Your Valuables Safe and Dry at the Beach — and It's TikTok-Approved
When you go to the beach by yourself or with just one other person, you have to answer a question: Can you safely leave your belongings on the shore while you head into the water? If you err on the side of caution, the thought of keeping an eye on your things from several yards away may turn what's supposed to be a relaxing day into a stressful one — but there's a simple tool that can give you peace of mind. A good waterproof pouch will help you keep your wallet, phone, and any other valuables on-hand, without any risk of damage or theft.
TikTok user @sifisoabroad shared how she uses a waterproof pouch to store her valuables when traveling to beaches alone, in a video that has over 800,000 views. The exact pouch that she uses is currently sold out, but there's another Amazon option, Heeta's waterproof pouch, that over 4,000 shoppers have rated five stars — and it costs just $14 for a two-pack.
Don't quite trust a waterproof phone bag to actually be waterproof? In another TikTok, @sifisoabroad demonstrated how they work: You put your items in the bag and then close it by snapping shut three layers of press-seal closures. Then, you roll down the flap and snap it shut with a hook-and-loop fastener. As long as you take your time to make sure all of the seals are fully closed, water won't leak inside and your precious valuables will be safe.
Amazon shoppers say that the pouch really works — it even keeps contents dry when worn snorkeling, several reviewers said. Some even consider it an impressive value when compared to alternative products. "You COULD pay more, a lot more, but would you really get more?" one shopper wrote. "These are watertight, they come with instructions to test them and the vendor says that they'll replace any that fail. I use this to carry my phone, keys, etc., while kayaking. The bag always gets wet, my stuff inside never does. It's pretty convenient to open and close."
It even holds up to accidents. "Our kayak was tipped by a wave...this pouch, along with both of our iPhones, found its way about 12 to 15 feet down to the bottom of the ocean," a reviewer said. "Unfortunately, we didn't realize this until we got back to shore an hour later. We did find it with [the] help of a snorkel and mask. After an hour at 15 feet, there wasn't a drop of water inside the bag. Highly recommend." But diving isn't always necessary — some reviewers say that if enough air is left in the pouch before it's closed, the bag can float.
To buy: amazon.com, $14 for two
The pouch measures just under 9 inches long and 6 inches wide, and shoppers say that it's big enough to hold all the essentials: your phone, keys, wallet, and more. One reviewer even fit a pair of sunglasses and a bottle of sunscreen inside. The adjustable waist strap measures between 32.5 and 42 inches wide; the pouch can also be worn crossbody for a tighter fit.
If you're still nervous about just how reliable this waterproof pouch is, follow the advice of Amazon shoppers and test the bag before you use it at the pool or beach: Put a dry paper towel inside, fully close it, and submerge it in your sink or tub. Then, open it up to see if the paper towel has remained dry.
Your next beach day should be as stress-free as possible — and with Heeta's waterproof pouches, you can have one less thing to worry about, all for just $14.