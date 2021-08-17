This $7 Pouch Will Keep Your Valuables Safe and Dry at the Beach — and It's TikTok-Approved

When you go to the beach by yourself or with just one other person, you have to answer a question: Can you safely leave your belongings on the shore while you head into the water? If you err on the side of caution, the thought of keeping an eye on your things from several yards away may turn what's supposed to be a relaxing day into a stressful one — but there's a simple tool that can give you peace of mind. A good waterproof pouch will help you keep your wallet, phone, and any other valuables on-hand, without any risk of damage or theft.