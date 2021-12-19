Cold-weather Campers Rely on This $20 Portable Heated Seat for Extra Warmth

The Heat Factory Stadium Cushion provides 20 hours of cushioned heat to keep you warm and comfortable if (or when) you happen to find yourself outside for an extended period of time this season. The durable portable seat is made with water- and scratch-resistant fabric to trap heat in and keep the cold snow out. It's so easy to use, too: Just place the disposable warmers inside the two exterior pockets (it comes with two, and replacements are pretty inexpensive), and you'll have instant warmth no matter where you are.