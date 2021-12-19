Cold-weather Campers Rely on This $20 Portable Heated Seat for Extra Warmth
No matter how bundled up you are in the winter, sometimes your winter coat, warm boots, and cozy knit hat just won't cut it when temperatures really drop. That's where this unconventional winter accessory comes in handy, and as someone who always runs cold, it'll definitely be coming with me on my next hiking trip — after all, it has a handle that makes travel a breeze.
The Heat Factory Stadium Cushion provides 20 hours of cushioned heat to keep you warm and comfortable if (or when) you happen to find yourself outside for an extended period of time this season. The durable portable seat is made with water- and scratch-resistant fabric to trap heat in and keep the cold snow out. It's so easy to use, too: Just place the disposable warmers inside the two exterior pockets (it comes with two, and replacements are pretty inexpensive), and you'll have instant warmth no matter where you are.
Amazon shoppers can attest that the seat really does stay dry: In their review, one person said they brought the heated cushion out to a chilly football game. "It snowed the day we went and whenever I came back to my seat it was clear of all snow," they wrote.
And customers use the soft cushion for a variety of activities. One person said the cushion is so comfortable on their handicap scooter in the winter, allowing them to enjoy the neighborhood Christmas lights as well as walks with their dog, while another person let their dogs sit directly on the "great" heated seat cushion in the colder months, at least when they're not using it for camping. Personally, I'd toss it in my sleeping bag overnight between October and April. Honestly, the possibilities are endless with this.
Before you pitch your next tent or buy your next pair of hockey tickets, make sure you pick up the Heat Factory heated seat cushion to stay warm and dry. I only wish I knew about this sooner.
