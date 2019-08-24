Traveling with young children can be a nightmare for parents. Not only do you have to keep them entertained on long flights and car rides, but you also have to pack for them and lug around the extra baggage yourself.

While bringing a car seat is definitely a necessity when it comes to traveling with young children, it's also one of the bulkiest and oddly-shaped items to pack, making it very difficult to transport. And that's why we love this car seat carrier from Go-Go Babyz so much.

This clever carrier is specially designed to help parents tote around a heavy car seat with just one hand. The gadget boasts five-inch razor wheels, a telescopic handle, and a quick-release strap that makes attaching and removing car seats a breeze. Along with being super lightweight, the carrier easily folds up when not in use, making it incredibly easy to pack.

The best part? Since it's safe to keep your child strapped into the car seat when it's attached to the carrier, the versatile accessory can also be used as a compact travel stroller — meaning you have one less thing to pack and navigate through the airport.

With details like this, it makes sense that the handy car seat carrier has a near-perfect rating at Walmart, with many customers raving about how it made traveling with their kids so much easier. Some love it so much they have even called it a "must-have" for traveling.

The travel accessory is specially designed to hold most standard sizes of car seats and if you aren't sure how to set it up, you can watch this helpful how-to video from the brand. What's more, the beloved carrier is currently on sale at Walmart for only $60, meaning you can score this handy product at a 23 percent discount.