This Puffer Jacket Folds Up Into a Pillow-sized Pouch — and It's a Must-have for Traveling

Available in 13 rich colors and four fun patterns, this popular puffer is quickly selling out in multiple shades, including magenta, violet, and mint. And customers adore this FP Movement performance-wear jacket so much that they either already own multiples, plan to order it in more colors, or are begging Free People to restock the jacket in their favorite hue. One shopper who owns the coat in two colors wrote, "this is my favorite coat I have ever owned," noting that they wear one all of the time because it's simply easy to style, pack, and layer.