This Puffer Jacket Folds Up Into a Pillow-sized Pouch — and It's a Must-have for Traveling
Packing a carry-on for cold weather involves strategy and a whole lot of patience. Instead of wearing your thickest gear onto the plane, we suggest packing smarter with winter essentials that optimize your travel wardrobe, and your overall travel experience. You can leave plenty of room in your carry-on for an extra pair of shoes or souvenirs thanks to this packable puffer that shoppers are calling "a must-have for your closet."
The Pippa Packable Puffer Jacket from Free People's FP Movement line folds into its inner lining's pocket for compact packing and storage. The pouch is pillow-sized, so you can use it for extra support while sleeping on a train, plane, or in the car. It also features a wrist-sized loop for easy carrying and attachment to luggage. Some customers even take their puffer on the go by storing the pouch in their tote, or by clipping it to their backpack.
This top-rated FP Movement by Free People puffer is not only quilted and lined with 100 percent nylon for durability, but it's filled with 100 percent PrimaLoft polyester for high-quality insulation and water resistance, too. Hundreds of Free People shoppers are impressed with the lightweight jacket's warmth and coziness, and how easy it is to layer and wear over bulky sweaters. However, most reviewers do recommend sizing down, as the jacket runs large.
To buy: freepeople.com, from $168
Available in 13 rich colors and four fun patterns, this popular puffer is quickly selling out in multiple shades, including magenta, violet, and mint. And customers adore this FP Movement performance-wear jacket so much that they either already own multiples, plan to order it in more colors, or are begging Free People to restock the jacket in their favorite hue. One shopper who owns the coat in two colors wrote, "this is my favorite coat I have ever owned," noting that they wear one all of the time because it's simply easy to style, pack, and layer.
Quality jackets are often thought of as investments, and shoppers rave that this puffer is seriously "worth every penny." Plus, it sold out three times last year — all within a week of being restocked — so we suggest snatching your favorite style while you still can. Head to Free People to shop the Pippa Packable Puffer Jacket from Free People's FP Movement line in delightful colors and playful patterns, just in time for your next trip.
