We Found the Comfiest Lounge Set for Hot, Summer Days — and It Even Has Pockets

Available in 8 versatile colors, this popular set is already beginning to sell out in multiple colors, so you'll want to act quickly to secure your favorite. Fortunately, easy-to-wear neutrals such as sunbaked and black, along with summer-ready pops of color like neon sky, are still mostly in stock. Customers have even shared that they already own multiples, plan to order it in more colors, or are begging Free People to restock the set in their favorite shade. One reviewer who regularly shops at Free People wrote, "This is my favorite Free People item I think I've ever purchased," adding that "it's so comfortable and flattering."