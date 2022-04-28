We Found the Comfiest Lounge Set for Hot, Summer Days — and It Even Has Pockets
Loungewear doesn't need to be reserved for colder weather. If you're wondering how to dress for summer without overheating during a walking tour or freezing on the plane, it's time to turn to options with breathable fabrics and flowy cuts that offer better ventilation to keep you comfortable wherever you go.
Case in point: this shopper-loved, must-have set from FP Movement. Bike shorts have been having a moment since 2019, and Free People has designed a summer uniform showcasing the trend paired with a matching crop top for an outfit that not only makes getting ready incredibly a breeze but also allows you to travel comfortably and in style. And while $60 might seem like a splurge (although a single pair of bike shorts at Free People can cost you upwards of $68 alone), you're actually getting two versatile items that look great together and can be layered with pieces in your wardrobe you already love.
To buy: freepeople.com, from $60
It's easy to see why so many reviewers are coining the FP Movement Hot Shot Reversible Set "perfect for summer." Instead of a tight crop top, it includes an oversized t-shirt that's casual enough for errands and stylish enough to throw on for a last-minute brunch. You don't have to worry about grabbing a purse on your way out the door, either, thanks to this top's deep hip pockets. Customers also love that this tee is reversible — meaning you can wear either its deep v-neckline or modest crewneck collar at the front depending on desired coverage.
If you've been on the hunt for a go-to pair of shorts for summer, you're in luck. This set comes with soft, stretchy shorts that have a wide waistband for support and tummy control, as well as a 4-inch inseam that offers comfortable coverage. Constructed of an elastane-cotton blend, the bike shorts provide the freedom to move and are breathable enough for lounging, sleeping, and even light exercise. Dozens of reviewers expressed their happiness with the set's effortless look and fit, and some even said that they have "trouble taking it off."
Numerous travelers have fallen in love with the top's comfy, oversized fit and the short's stylish but modest mid-length cut. However, other customers warned that the shorts run on the smaller side, especially compared to the top's larger sizing. After combing through reviews, we'd suggest sizing up if you're worried about the shorts being too small and prefer oversized, sleep-ready tees. One customer appreciated the set's cool proportions, coining the outfit as their "spring, summer, and fall go-to." Meanwhile, another customer raved about the set's versatility and even listed the ways they've styled it — "with no bra, a sports bra, a regular bra, and small cami underneath" — plus, with "a fanny pack for shape."
Available in 8 versatile colors, this popular set is already beginning to sell out in multiple colors, so you'll want to act quickly to secure your favorite. Fortunately, easy-to-wear neutrals such as sunbaked and black, along with summer-ready pops of color like neon sky, are still mostly in stock. Customers have even shared that they already own multiples, plan to order it in more colors, or are begging Free People to restock the set in their favorite shade. One reviewer who regularly shops at Free People wrote, "This is my favorite Free People item I think I've ever purchased," adding that "it's so comfortable and flattering."
Whether you're planning to travel this summer or simply want to add a few comfy-cute outfits to your warm-weather lineup, you won't want to overlook this set. It's ideal for everyday wear and can also stand in as your airport or road trip uniform, and despite the $60 price tag, shoppers confirm that it's seriously "worth every penny." We suggest snatching up your preferred style and size while you still can. Head to Free People to shop the Hot Shot Reversible Set from Free People's FP Movement line just in time for your next vacay.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.