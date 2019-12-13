This Handy Gadget Makes Watching In-flight Movies a Breeze — and It’s Less Than $10 on Amazon

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

While most major airlines have TV screens on the back of each chair for passengers to enjoy movies and TV shows, a lot of budget airlines still don’t offer in-flight entertainment. I learned this the hard way on a recent four-hour flight.

After learning no entertainment was provided, I quickly downloaded a few shows on my Netflix app while I was boarding. But I ended up having to hold my phone and stare down at my lap the entire flight, causing my neck to stiffen up and bother me for most of my trip. After complaining about it to a friend, she told me about the Flight Flap phone and tablet holder, a $10 purchase that would have saved me a whole lot of neck pain.

RELATED: Thousands of Travelers Are Obsessed With This Roomy Two-piece Luggage Set —and It’s on Sale for $55 Right Now

The handy gadget features a flexible, lightweight aluminum core and a padded foam shell that can bend into a holder. It props up your device, allowing you to watch your shows without straining. It can be used as a stand on top of your tray table, or it can be tucked into the closed tray table so your phone will be propped up to eye level.

For these reasons and more, the Flight Flap has earned itself a near-perfect rating with customers raving about the sheer genius of the invention. “This product is so simple, so inexpensive, and works so well,” wrote one shopper. “I'm writing this review at 34,000 feet and it has my iPhone 7 Plus perched comfortably and securely near eye level. Watching movies has never been more convenient while traveling. I'm don't know if it will fit perfectly on the back of every flight seat, but it's maiden voyage is a pleasant success.”

“This accessory is an absolute MUST if you fly on planes which don't have TVs,” said another. “I fly back and forth MSP to OMA on small CRJ planes, which are on the older side and do not have TVs. This is easily clamped behind the tray table or, depending on the seats, fits snugly into a crevice on the top of the seat in front of you. I also use this as a cell phone stand/prop in hotel rooms next to the bed.”

While most customers said the standard Flight Flap is perfect for their needs, if you’re looking for a larger option, you can also shop the Flight Flap Pro, which boasts a heavy-duty neoprene shell, or the Flight Flap XL, which is big enough to hold the heaviest of tablets.

Prices range from $10 to $20 depending on which model you choose, meaning this smart travel accessory is actually affordable. Whether you’re a frequent flyer or go on vacation once a year, you should definitely consider buying one before your next flight — I know I will be.

Flight Flap

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $10

Flight Flap Pro

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $15

Flight Flap XL

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.