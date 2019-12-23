This Tiny Handheld Luggage Scale Has Over 5,000 Five-star Reviews on Amazon — and It’ll Prevent You From Overpacking

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

There’s truly nothing worse than getting to the airport with your luggage in tow, only to find out that you’ve somehow overpacked, and your bags are over the airline’s bag weight limit. Your options at that point are either to pay an extra fee for a heavy bag, or unzip your bag and move some items from your luggage to whatever bag you’re taking onto the plane — if there’s even room in there. If you’re traveling with only a carry-on and that bag ends up over the weight limit, then there’s even less you can do. Usually, you’ll just be forced to check the bag, possibly pay checked bag fees, and hope for the best.

You’ll want to be extra cautious to ensure that this isn’t a reality you experience any time soon. But you’ll also want to make sure you don’t underpack for your trip just because you’re afraid of getting close to an airline’s weight restriction.

Behold, the Etekcity digital hanging luggage scale, available for just $11 on Amazon. This handheld luggage scale may look tiny, but its over 5,000 five-star reviews means it doesn’t hold back when ensuring your bags are properly weighed.

It’s pretty easy to use: All you do is turn it on, hook it into your suitcase, and it’ll instantly give you the weight of your bag. (It has a capacity of up to 110 lbs., which is far over the regular luggage weight restrictions of any airline.) Cross check that number with the luggage weight restrictions for the airline you plan to fly on, and you’ll be able to rest assured that you’re in the clear — long before you ever step foot in the airport.

As a bonus, the Etekcity digital hanging luggage scale also does something the luggage scales at airports don’t do: A built-in thermometer temperature sensor will tell you what temperature your bag is, in either fahrenheit or celsius.

Reviewers love the scale, and many highlight its tiny size as a big pro to purchasing it. One reviewer commented, “This scale is very accurate. It was only 1/10 of a pound [different on the] airport scale from what the scale weighed at home, at almost 50 pounds.”

Another reviewer said, “On my most recent trip, one of our suitcases was going to be about a pound too heavy, so this little scale has already paid for itself by letting me know in time to move a few items from a heavy bag to one that wasn't quite so full.”

You can buy the Etekcity digital hanging luggage scale on Amazon. Now, all that’s left to do is plan more trips so we can pack our suitcases and actually use the scale...

