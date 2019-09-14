Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Raise your hand if you've ever been that person who is forced to re-pack a suitcase as you're trying to check it because it's over 50 pounds. If you're like me and have experienced this a handful of times, luckily there's a solution to help make packing easier (no more last-minute scrambling at check-in).

I recently discovered how beneficial packing cubes can be when squeezing everything into a carry-on suitcase or even a smaller weekender bag — just call me a packing-cubes convert. While it can be overwhelming to find travel bags, let alone travel accessories, that are actually worth packing, I found super lightweight yet expandable packing cubes at eBags that I'm officially obsessed with. I won't travel anywhere without them now.

For starters, they help you know where everything is within the abyss of your bag, which is especially important if it's severely lacking pockets or other organizational inserts. And, of course, everything actually stays folded or rolled when you're using packing cubes, making unpacking even easier.

After trying eBags' best-selling packing cube set, which have more than 22,000 five-star reviews, I realized that what I loved most about them is the sheer amount I could fit into each one. While I may have overpacked a little, these nylon packing cubes didn't make it show — they easily compressed everything, making more room for bulkier items in my bag like shoes and my toiletry kit. Plus, the handles on each one made it super easy when I needed to grab something out of my suitcase in the airport.

For only $21, you get three different sizes in the set, which are great for sorting different items like socks, underwear, t-shirts, dresses — you name it. The set comes with small, medium, and large cubes, and the large one is great when you need to compress bigger items like jeans or sweaters. You can even use one for dirty clothes because the cubes all have ventilated tops, so any unwanted odors won't be locked in. When they aren't in use, they simply nest within each other for easy stowing. If you end up loving the eBags version, the rest of the brand's packing cubes are all made to work together, so you can mix and match different sets.

Other shoppers love the packing cubes so much that one person described them as the "best thing since sliced bread." And if I didn't already own a few sets, that review alone would make me want to snag a set ASAP, which you can do at the link below in 10 different colorways.

