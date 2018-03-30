12 Super Cute Beach Towels for the Summer
Think of how miserable it would be to spend a day at the beach without one: sand would get into places you didn’t know existed, and when you attempt to wash it off in the water, you have to stand for 20 minutes drip drying before you can sit anywhere again.
There would be nowhere to set your bag, your sweaty water bottle would be covered in sand, and you’d have no soft place to lay down and get your tan on.
Don’t take yours for granted. Make it easy on yourself and get one (or more) of the amazing styles that are offered this season.
The beach isn’t the only place to bring these beauties, though. Take them poolside, so you can avoid using the dreaded communal hotel or resort towels that offer no comfort (and just aren’t as cute).
Or pack them on your next trip to the park and use them as a picnic blanket. If you are going house boating, sailing, canoeing, wakeboarding, jet skiing, or anything on the water, a great towel is key.
With so many options, you won’t have difficulty finding a cute beach towel that suits you. There are all kinds of shapes, colors, textures, and details to choose from. Read on for our favorites.
Tory Burch T-tile Beach Towel
The thick, brushed-cotton yarns on this beach towel make it extra absorbent — a.k.a. the perfect towel to tote to the pool.
To buy: toryburch.com, $128
John Robshaw Vaya Beach Towel
The bright pattern makes this stylish option stand out on the sand.
To buy: bloomingdales.com, $65
L.L. Bean Seaside Beach Towel
What better way to get into the oceanic spirit that with a good old-fashioned oar motif?
To buy: llbean.com, $30
Kassatex Block Pareo Beach Towel
This color blocked beach towel is impressively lightweight, which allows it to double as a chic pareo for beachgoers on the go.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $50
Gray Malin St. Barths Towel
This towel is printed with one of Gray Malin's signature aerial photographs, featuring a stunning beach scene in St. Barths.
To buy: shopbop.com, $59
RiLEY Home Miramar Beach Towel
RiLEY Home's Miramar beach towels are made from 100 percent cotton, which means that they're ultra-soft, quick-drying, and lightweight enough to fit comfortably in any beach bag.
To buy: rileyhome.com, $49
Ugg Pearson Beach Towel
This striped beach towel with playful fringe comes with a handy shoulder-carry strap, making it easier than ever to bring to your next beach day.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $78
Bungalow Rose Elledge Tie Dye Round Beach Towel
If you're looking for a round towel to lounge on, this tie dye version is the perfect combination of stylish and summery.
To buy: wayfair.com, $20 (originally $28)
Serena & Lily Campania Beach Towel
From the vintage-inspired botanical print to plush feel (thanks to 100 percent Turkish cotton), it doesn't get more glamorous than this beach towel from Serena & Lily.
To buy: serenaandlily.com, $68
Laguna Beach Textile Company Cabana Towel
This luxuriously soft striped beach towel comes in eight color combinations, so you can be sure to find one that fits your style.
To buy: verishop.com, $39
Michael Aram Palm Resort Towel
We love the detailed palm print on this towel, and it doesn't hurt that it's made from ultra-soft, absorbent cotton.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $100
Slowtide Paisley Park Cotton Beach Towel
If you love the paisley print on your favorite bandanas, why not bring the same pattern to your beach towel?
To buy: bloomingdales.com, $44
