14 Luggage Tags That Will Help Your Bag Stand Out Among the Rest

Baggage claim carousels can give even the most seasoned travelers anxiety. Will you be able to spot your bag in this flowing river of dark suitcases or will you end up leaving with someone else's belongings by mistake? Or worse, will someone leave with yours? Of course, as with most things in life, the solution to this problem is actually very easy and obvious: a luggage tag.

Think about how painless waiting for your bag to show up would be if it had a brightly colored tag attached to it that you could spot right away. And let's be honest — it's also another opportunity to stylishly accessorize your travel items, and we always take those to heart.

A personalized luggage tag is always a good idea. Your contact details can be printed directly on it, so if you happen to lose your bag, it won't be difficult to find you. We're also fans of pairing your luggage tag with a matching passport cover for the complete look.

How to Pick the Right Luggage Tag for Your Bag

From custom luggage tags to tags that can track your luggage, we rounded up the coolest picks to help you spot your suitcase right away and get on with your trip. When shopping for a luggage tag, you'll want to pay close attention to its construction as the material it's made with will help determine its durability. Leather and PVC luggage tags offer more strength, especially when up against the strenuous journey from the check-in counter to the baggage carousel at your destination. These materials are also easy to keep clean. The make of the luggage tag's loop is also important to consider. ​​Not only should it be made from a strong material, but it will be better fastened if it has a buckle or clasp to secure it. For added protection, it's a good idea to opt for a luggage tag that features some sort of privacy cover that will keep your personal information hidden.

Now that you know what to look out for, keep scrolling to explore the 14 best luggage tags that help you travel in style while also keeping a close eye on your bag.

