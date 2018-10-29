14 Luggage Tags That Will Help Your Bag Stand Out Among the Rest
Baggage claim carousels can give even the most seasoned travelers anxiety. Will you be able to spot your bag in this flowing river of dark suitcases or will you end up leaving with someone else's belongings by mistake? Or worse, will someone leave with yours? Of course, as with most things in life, the solution to this problem is actually very easy and obvious: a luggage tag.
Think about how painless waiting for your bag to show up would be if it had a brightly colored tag attached to it that you could spot right away. And let's be honest — it's also another opportunity to stylishly accessorize your travel items, and we always take those to heart.
A personalized luggage tag is always a good idea. Your contact details can be printed directly on it, so if you happen to lose your bag, it won't be difficult to find you. We're also fans of pairing your luggage tag with a matching passport cover for the complete look.
How to Pick the Right Luggage Tag for Your Bag
From custom luggage tags to tags that can track your luggage, we rounded up the coolest picks to help you spot your suitcase right away and get on with your trip. When shopping for a luggage tag, you'll want to pay close attention to its construction as the material it's made with will help determine its durability. Leather and PVC luggage tags offer more strength, especially when up against the strenuous journey from the check-in counter to the baggage carousel at your destination. These materials are also easy to keep clean. The make of the luggage tag's loop is also important to consider. Not only should it be made from a strong material, but it will be better fastened if it has a buckle or clasp to secure it. For added protection, it's a good idea to opt for a luggage tag that features some sort of privacy cover that will keep your personal information hidden.
Now that you know what to look out for, keep scrolling to explore the 14 best luggage tags that help you travel in style while also keeping a close eye on your bag.
The Best Luggage Tags of 2021
- Best Overall: Travelambo Leather Luggage Tag Set
- Best Printed: Ban.do Getaway Luggage Tag
- Best Leather: Royce New York Leather Luggage Tag
- Best Silicone: Kate Spade New York Silicone Luggage Tag
- Best Value: Frienda Passport Cover Luggage Tag Set
- Best Designer: Grace Crocodile Leather Luggage Tag
- Best Monogrammed: Mark & Graham Leather Luggage Tag
- Best for Minimalist Travelers: Away The Luggage Tag
- Best for Finding Your Luggage Quickly: Tumi Accents Kit
- Best for Families: Mifflin Assorted Luggage Tag Set
- Best With Privacy Cover: Talonport Privacy Flap Leather Luggage Tag
- Best With Tracker: Tile Pro
- Best With Charger: Calpak Portable Charger Luggage Tag
- Most Durable: Talonport Indestructible Luggage Tag
Best Overall: Travelambo Leather Luggage Tag Set
Ranking as the number one best-seller in luggage tags on Amazon, the Travelambo Leather Luggage Tag Set has an impressive 4.7-star average rating from customers for its sturdy leather construction and vast color assortment — 28 to be exact. Its buckled strap securely fastens around your luggage handle and it even has a privacy cover to keep your information hidden. Not to mention that you get two luggage tags for the price of $8!
To buy: amazon.com, $7 (originally $8) (set of 2)
Best Printed: Ban.do Getaway Luggage Tag
Fans of bold prints will enjoy this vacation-inspired luggage tag from Ban.do, which is made from chic leather. Gold metallic detailings add a touch of luxe to the travel accessory, creating an eye-catching contrast that will help you find your luggage when it comes around the carousel. This covered luggage tag is available in a variety of patterns, some of which feature punchy quotes like, "I'm outta here" and "Weekends are forever." One reviewer shared that it's "so easy to spot these luggage tags on my bags! Love this colorful and unique print!"
To buy: bando.com, $10
Best Leather: Royce New York Leather Luggage Tag
Made from high-quality full-grain leather, this luggage tag from Royce New York combines elegance and function. It's available in six refined colors that are vibrant and aesthetically pleasing. This pick has a convenient buckle closure and keeps your information safe with its privacy flap. "I got the Leather Luggage Tag in navy blue to put on my Royce weekender duffle and truly couldn't be happier with how it turned out," one shopper said. "I got my initials monogrammed on the tag, which added a really nice personalized touch. So beautifully made and done!"
To buy: nordstrom.com or bloomingdales.com, $45
Best Silicone: Kate Spade New York Silicone Luggage Tag
Easy to spot thanks to its sparkly design, this luggage tag from Kate Spade has a durable silicone construction. This transparent material protects the paper insert and enhances its visibility. The glamorous luggage tag's silicone body also improves its flexibility, which will come in handy when fastening it your bag's handle. "For anyone who likes a bit of bling, these are great," wrote one reviewer. Another added that it's "exactly how it appears on the site, actually even nicer in person."
To buy: amazon.com, $15
Best Value: Frienda Passport Cover-Luggage Tag Set
Keep your valuables protected with this chic set from Frienda, which includes two matching passport covers and luggage tags to help you travel in style. Available in a variety of color combinations, each piece is made from sturdy faux leather material and is equipped with savvy features for smooth traveling. For example, the luggage tag has a privacy cover and securely fastening belt buckle, and the passport cover's interior is lined with multiple slots to keep your other important documents in one safe place. "It doesn't ruin anything you put [in] it or fold your passport," shared one Amazon shopper. "I definitely recommend [it]. You can also fit in your COVID-19 vaccine card."
To buy: amazon.com, $16 (originally $17)
Best Designer: Grace Crocodile Leather Luggage Tag
Equal parts timeless and on-trend, the Grace Crocodile Leather Luggage Tag is crafted from genuine Nile crocodile leather and lined with napa leather to create an exquisite travel accessory. The luxury pick keeps your information safe with its protective cover and easily loops around your luggage handle thanks to its adjustable strap. Choose between five elegant colors.
To buy: saksfifthavenue.com, $195
Best Monogrammed: Mark & Graham Leather Luggage Tag
Personalizing your travel gear just got so much more stylish thanks to Mark & Graham. After selecting your leather luggage tag, which is available in nine smart colorways, shoppers have the option to add their monogram. There are 12 font and color combinations to choose from and you can pick up to three letters to feature on your new luggage tag. But, this isn't the only luggage tag available. Take a quick scroll through the brand's Passport Cases and Luggage Tag section to see what else you can personalize and explore all of Mark & Graham's fun fonts.
To buy: markandgraham.com, $55 (plus $12.50 for personalization)
Best for Minimalist Travelers: Away The Luggage Tag
Refined and functional, the Away Luggage Tag is made from pebbled leather and displays your contact information in its vinyl window, which stays concealed while you're on the go. The accessory is available in the same colors as the brand's fan-favorite luggage collection, making it easy to match your chosen suitcase. Shoppers can also have their monogram added to the luggage tag, which costs an additional $10. "What a great travel piece," raved one Away customer. "It holds a lot with the streamlined design. I also really like the leather pocket in the front which makes traveling with business supplies easier."
To buy: awaytravel.com, $25
Best for Finding Your Luggage Quickly: Tumi Accents Kit
Sometimes a luggage tag isn't quite enough to recognize your bag on the carousel. That's why Tumi has created this helpful kit that includes different components crafted from leather that will add a touch of bold color to your suitcase to make it really easy to identify. The kit includes a luggage tag, a monogram patch, a handle wrap, and zipper pull ties. "This kit is great for making your luggage stand out in the crowd," one shopper shared in their customer review. "I purchased the orange kit and recently used [it] during holiday season travel. It absolutely helped in making my suitcase easy to identify."
To buy: tumi.com, $100
Best for Families: Mifflin Assorted Luggage Tag Set
Keeping track of everyone's luggage just got so much easier thanks to the Mifflin Luggage Tag Set. Equipped with six neon multi-colored pieces, the set allows you to assign a color to each family member's bag and is brightly hued for fast recognition. The luggage tags are made from a tough, tear-resistant PVC material and are strategically designed to protect your contact card from water, dirt, and damage. Plus its strong vinyl connector ties won't budge from you or your little one's suitcase handle, no matter how hard they try to remove it. "I took a few trips and packed many bags so I could come home and go right back out again," one reviewer explained. "There are so many different colors to choose from but it's so much easier to recognize your own bag with these tags on them."
To buy: amazon.com, $9
Best With Privacy Cover: Talonport Privacy Flap Leather Luggage Tag
With a privacy flap that securely fastens using a protective clasp, the Talonport Luggage Tag keeps your sensitive information safe from prying eyes while you make your way to your destination. It's made from a durable leather material that can withstand the unpredictable bumps that come with traveling. The tag's striking red stripe makes it easy to recognize without hindering your travel aesthetic. "I bought it mostly because of the unique red stripe to help me identify my bag," one Amazon shopper said. "This tag is a good quality product — good construction and stitching with a quality snap that will keep the tag closed for privacy."
To buy: amazon.com, $25 (set of 2)
Best With Tracker: Tile Pro
The Tile Pro allows you to travel smarter and always keep an eye on your luggage, even when it's not in front of you. The Bluetooth tracker can detect your suitcase when it's within 400 feet of you and reports its location using its mobile app, which is compatible with iOS, Android, and Windows platforms. It's waterproof, runs on a replaceable battery, and easily attaches to your bag's handle or zippers. When you sign up for the Tile Premium Plan, you'll be given smart notifications to alert you when you misplace your belongings. "The Tile Pro works great," shared one user. "They have a greater range and I like the fact that I can change the battery. I tested tracking on my luggage and it actually picked it up on the airplane, checked baggage hold, before we left the gate."
To buy: thetileapp.com, $35
Best With Charger: Calpak Portable Charger Luggage Tag
Wherever your travels bring you, odds are that you'll need a fully charged phone battery to help you navigate. The same goes for the rest of your tech essentials. This luggage tag from Calpak comes with a portable charger that fits comfortably inside its leather design without adding bulk, giving you quick and easy access to a power outlet when you need it. There's also a blank contact card for your information, which stays concealed under the tag's protective cover. "[It's] very convenient [when it's] attached to a carry-on bag," one reviewer said of the portable charger. "It's right there when you need it. I do not need another thing in my purse taking up space. Charges up quickly."
To buy: calpaktravel.com, $32
Most Durable: Talonport Indestructible Luggage Tag
As its name suggests, the Talonport Indestructible Luggage Tag's metallic stainless steel exterior provides exceptional durability while making your bag more discernible on the luggage carousel. The boldly hued contact card adds a pop of color for added visibility and the tag is designed to only display your name, ensuring that sensitive details like your address, phone number, and e-mail address are hidden. In fact, you can customize the card's color and contents through the Talonport PDF Web App. Speaking of personalization, the tag comes with a leather strap and a stainless steel loop so you can choose how you fasten it to your suitcase's handle. "We put them on our checked luggage on an international flight and had no problems with them whatsoever," one reviewer recalled. "They come with a lifetime replacement guarantee and will no doubt last a lot longer than cheaper tags. I love mine!"
To buy: amazon.com, $22 (set of 2)