The Best Compression Socks for Long Travel Days

These are more of the best compression socks for keeping your feet happy.

Our favorite compression socks, Vim & Vigr's Cotton graduated Compression Socks , won us over with its wide range of size and fabric options to make sure you're both comfortable and working with the correct compression level. (Most over-the-counter compression socks have a pressure rating of 15-20 mmHg, but firmer pairs go up to 30-40 mmHg.)

"Compression socks primarily function by applying gentle pressure to the lower extremities," says Dr. Alex Kor, a practicing podiatrist at Witham Health Services and fellow and past president of the American Academy of Podiatric Sports Medicine. "In many people, but more common in patients over 65 years of age, the veins of the lower extremities do not function properly. The end result is pooling of fluid in the lower legs, which can result in infection, blood clots, ulcers, and even limb loss." A good pair of compression socks will gently squeeze your legs to increase pressure in your tissues and reduce leakage in your blood vessels.

When you're sitting down for any long period of time, whether it's in-flight, on a train , or even at your desk, your blood flow isn't at its most efficient. The lack of proper circulation can leave you dealing with discomfort and swollen feet along with that rude seatmate . Enter the compression sock.

Best Overall: Vim & Vigr Cotton Graduated Compression Socks Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($38) Also available at Vim & Vigr Why We Love It: Vim & Vigr offer dozens of well-designed options to find your perfect fit, fabric, and color. What to Consider: If you choose the cotton option, be aware it can stretch a little faster than synthetic fabrics without proper care. One of the best things about Vim & Vigr is its wide range of both styles and sizes. Choose from cotton, nylon, and moisture-wicking nylon, or go for merino wool if you prefer natural fibers with a cozier feel. Our favorite option is the cotton, Vim & Vigr's signature, for its soft feel and extra breathability. All of the materials come in a variety of colors that don't look like medical equipment. Three length options come in two different calf sizes to find your optimal fit, and you can also upgrade to a 20-30 mmHg or 30-40 mmHg pressure rating, although most travelers will be satisfied with the 15-20 mmHg compression level. Vim & Vigr designs its socks in partnership with vascular surgeons and vein clinics, and all of its products are listed with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This attention to detail shows in its solid construction and effectiveness. I've personally worn the merino wool versions on multiple long-haul flights, including New York to Helsinki and Chicago to Auckland, and have stayed comfortable the entire time. Sizes: S/M, M/L, and L/XL in standard and wide-calf versions | Material: 48 percent cotton, 42 percent nylon, 10 percent spandex | Compression rating: 15-20 mmHg

Best Budget: Physix Gear Sport Compression Sock Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($12-$16) Also available at Physix Gear Why We Love It: They feature a straightforward design and have earned widespread acclaim. What to Consider: The unisex design means it may be more challenging to find your ideal fit, and there aren't many light colors available for people who prefer them. This extremely popular sock is virtually everywhere. They're designed for athletic use and feature shock absorption, which means they'll be extra comfortable as you're running to your gate, even if you aren't planning on logging any miles when you arrive at your destination. Using "arch to calf" compression technology, extra support on the heel and ankle ensures that the compression action takes place where it's the most useful, while the upper cuffs are designed to stay in place. Seams are double-stitched for durability so they won't give out mid-trip. Sizes: S/M, L/XL, XXL | Material: 70 percent nylon, 30 percent spandex | Compression rating: 20-30 mmHg

Best Everyday: Bombas Everyday Compression Sock Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($26) Also available at Bombas Why We Love It: This tried-and-true brand put its usual thoughtful touches into its compression socks. What to Consider: The color and design options are more limited than some other brands. Bombas' regular socks have developed quite the following, so a compression addition to the lineup is exciting for both fans and newcomers to the brand. The yarn is designed to be extra durable so it won't wear out with regular use. A Y-stitched heel cup, seamless toe, and honeycomb arch support system are all designed to keep you as comfortable as possible, along with strategic zone cushioning to provide padding in all the proper places. If you need more compression, Bombas also offers a 20-30 mmHg version of these socks; if you're more interested in being cozy. Sizes: S, M, L | Material: 64 percent cotton, 17 percent polyester, 13 percent nylon, 6 percent spandex | Compression rating: 15-20 mmHg

Best for Running: CEP Ultralight Tall Compression Socks Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($60) Also available at Fleet Feet and CEP Why We Love It: These socks are incredibly light. What to Consider: There are no scientific guarantees of compression socks affecting athletic performance. The scientific jury is still out on whether compression socks actually improve athletic performance, but many runners still choose to wear them. This particular pair is designed to be extra lightweight for maximum speed, and it has 25 percent less volume than CEP's standard pair of compression socks. It's also hydrophobic for breathability. The padded cushioning, seamless toes, and anti-blister and anti-hotspot features keep your feet comfortable no matter how many miles you have to go. We also appreciate that its sizing takes calf circumference into account. Sizes: III, IV, and V men's / II, III, and IV women's (based on calf circumference) | Material: 60 percent polyamide (nylon), 25 percent elastane, 15 percent polypropylene | Compression rating: 20-30 mmHg

Best Patterns: Charmking Compression Socks Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($18-$27) Why We Love It: They come in convenient packs of six. What to Consider: Despite the many pattern options, there are only two available sizes, so it may be hard to find a good fit. Whether you're in search of athletic stripes, EKGs, or cactuses wearing Santa hats, Charmking has a set of socks for you. Sold in packs of six, these best-selling compression socks come in options ranging from solid black, white, and beige to stripe variations and colorful dachshunds. The six-pack means you'll have plenty of pairs available even if you don't have time to stop and do laundry while on the road. Both heel and toe are reinforced for cushioning and blister prevention, and the cuffs are designed to keep the socks up at all times. Sizes: S/M and L/XL | Material: Nylon | Compression rating: 15-20 mmHg

Best Elastic: Comrad Knee-High Compression Socks Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($28) Also available at Comrad Why We Love It: They're made with odor-minimizing material. What to Consider: Some users have had trouble putting the socks on, and it's unusual that they don't have a listed compression rating. The Comrad socks are designed to increase circulation and reduce swelling. Thin, moisture-wicking nylon stays cool, and the socks feature SmartSilver ions to minimize odor — so if you slip your sneakers off mid-flight, your seatmate won't even notice. The heel is terry-cushioned for padding and the colors and design are modern and nicely neutral without being stodgy. More importantly, the elastic is strong enough that you won't have to worry about these rolling down mid-walk. Sizes: S, M, L | Material: Nylon | Compression rating: Not listed

Best Medical Design: Figs Compression Socks Courtesy of Wearfigs View at Figs ($28) Why We Love It: Figs uses sustainably sourced yarn. What to Consider: Most Figs purchases are final sale, so be sure you're confident in your sizing. Figs designs clothing and accessories for healthcare professionals, which means its products have to stand up to a high-stress environment. These socks have a light, 360-degree compression, with padding on the toes and heels to keep you comfortable no matter how long you're on your feet. They also come in plentiful patterns (many medical-themed, if your favorite traveler also happens to be a doctor) and an ankle cut if you prefer a shorter style, though you won't get the same level of compression. As a bonus, Figs uses sustainably sourced yarn to craft its compression socks. Sizes: S, M, L | Material: 91 percent nylon, 9 percent elastane | Compression rating: Not listed.

Most Stylish: Lily Trotters Signature Compression Sock Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($40-$42) Also available at Lily Trotters Why We Love It: These stylish socks are thin enough for easy packing. What to Consider: Some customers aren't fans of the visible stitching. The Signature Collection from Lily Trotters is designed to blend fashion with the compression function. The thin nylon fits seamlessly into whatever shoes you may be packing in your bag, and they come in a range of fun colors and styles to coordinate across your outfits (as any good travel accessory should). Despite the compression, they're also easy to take on and off. Reinforced toes and cushioned heels prevent both any pesky holes and foot strain, and the fabric is also moisture-wicking and antimicrobial for those long travel days. Sizes: S/M, L/XL | Material: 93 percent nylon, 7 percent spandex| Compression rating: 15-20 mmHg

Best Unisex: SB Sox Compression Socks Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($13-$21) Why We Love It: SB offers solid uniform compression. What to Consider: Calf sizing may run small. The SB Sox are simple and direct, but they do what they set out to do. These have all the extra details you look for in a pair of compression socks, like no-slip uppers, ankle protection, and a reinforced cushioned heel. Moisture-wicking fabric keeps sweat under control, while extra arch support helps sufferers of plantar fasciitis as well. Color options are mainly solids, but there are a few prints to choose from, and the range of hues is extensive. There's also a lite version available if you'd rather have 15-20 mmHg of compression. Sizes: S, M, L, XL | Material: 80 percent nylon, 20 percent spandex | Compression rating: 20-30 mmHg

Best With Arch Support: Sockwell Circulator Moderate Graduated Compression Sock Courtesy of Amazon View at Amazon ($30) Also available at Sockwell Why We Love It: This popular brand offers four different zones of graduated compression. What to Consider: Women's sizes run small, and some people have trouble getting them on and off. Sockwell is a standout brand in the compression sock space. It has plenty of designs, including lifestyle, running, hiking, and even winter sports options. There are differing heights, cushion levels, and a wide-calf fit available. For general travel use, we like their light lifestyle design. The Circulator has fun striped patterns and four different zones of graduated compression. Sockwell's custom fabric blend, which includes merino wool and bamboo rayon, helps manage moisture, odor, and temperature levels so all your senses can stay comfortable. They even include extra arch support to keep your foot happy from toe to heel. Sizes: S/M, M/L| Material: 32 percent merino wool, 32 percent nylon, 31 percent bamboo rayon, 5 percent spandex | Compression rating: 15-20 mmHg