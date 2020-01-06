This Top-rated Sleeping Bag Will Keep You Warm in Zero-degree Weather — and It’s Less Than $35 Right Now

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

A good sleeping bag can make or break your camping trip — especially if you are spending a cold winter night underneath the stars. There are many factors to consider when shopping for a sleeping bag: You want to find an option that is both warm and comfortable enough to sleep in, but it should also be lightweight since you’ll have to carry it to your campsite.

Thankfully, the Coleman North Rim 0 Degree Sleeping Bag ticks all those boxes and then some. The mummy-style sleeping bag is exceptionally warm and has a temperature rating of zero degrees Fahrenheit, so it’s perfect for use in the winter or late fall.

Along with a cushioned quilted construction that’s super comfortable, the camping essential also boasts an insulated foot box, a Thermolock draft tube, and an adjustable semi-sculpted hood that all work together to seal in heat. If you start to get hot throughout the night, the sleeping bag has a two-way zipper system that allows air in for ventilation.

With smart details like this, it's no wonder the sleeping bag is a best-seller on Amazon and has more than 1,300 five-star reviews. “Best sleeping bag I’ve had in years,” wrote one shopper. “Used this when temps were in the 20s and it kept me warm all night long. Probably the best night sleep I ever got when camping because I was actually comfortable.”

“This sleeping bag is fantastic! I used it camping in Utah. It was so comfortable and warm,” said another. “I was really worried I was going to freeze at night and regret camping in early spring, but it was perfect. It was so great that I look forward to using it even at home, so I’ll be cozy watching a movie on my living room floor!”

The top-rated sleeping bag weighs less than six pounds and is big enough to accommodate adults up to 6 feet 2 inches tall. And did we mention it’s on sale? Normally priced at $70, it is currently marked down to just $35 — making this one deal that’s too good to pass up for anyone planning on sleeping in the great outdoors this winter.

To buy: amazon.com, $35 (originally $70)

