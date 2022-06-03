People Say These Travel-friendly Bug Repellent Bracelets Make Mosquitos 'Literally Do a U-turn'
For many, the start of summer symbolizes the commencement of several beloved outdoor activities including camping, hiking, kayaking, cycling, and so many more. But, as many outdoor enthusiasts know, it also marks the return of mosquitos and other pesky insects — and with that, legs and arms ridden with itchy, red bumps.
While packing your travel bag with bug spray seems like a no-brainer, popular brands and formulas often come with harsh, overpowering scents and sticky residues that leave you feeling uncomfortable until your next shower. Not to mention, travel-size sprays don't pack enough protection for longer trips or for family use, and it's not exactly always convenient to have to stop to spritz yourself down, especially when you're on the move. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found the perfect solution just in time for summer: the Cliganic Mosquito Repellent Bracelet.
To buy: amazon.com, $10 (originally $12)
Created with portability in mind, the travel-friendly mosquito repellent bracelet mimics the shape of a hair elastic, easily slipping onto your wrist (or ankle) to enclose you in an invisible protective barrier against insects. But don't worry, it doesn't sacrifice performance to achieve its hassle-free design. It's formulated with a blend of bug-fighting geraniol, lemongrass, and citronella essential oils in place of chemicals like DEET.
The mosquito-repelling band is stretchy to accommodate different wrist sizes and is made of durable plastic — meaning it can be submerged in water without hindering its effectiveness, so you can bring it along on trips to the beach or lake. It's also designed to be reused; just store the bracelet in its airtight carrying bag in between uses to preserve its essential oil-fortified formula, which lasts up to 250 hours according to customer testimonials.
Right now, you can get a 10-pack of Cliganic Mosquito Repellent Bracelets for as little as $10 on Amazon (read: that's just $1 per bracelet, making the package a total steal). However, the 23-percent-off markdown won't last long, so make sure you add a set to your cart before the price goes up. This is especially true if you're planning on spending your summer in the great outdoors, whether it be for camping and hiking or outdoor picnics and barbecues.
The bracelets currently have more than 6,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, with many exclaiming that they ″work better than any repellent spray I've tried.″ Travelers have taken to the product's review section, highlighting all the ways they've used the bracelets — from trips to Costa Rica, Panama, Thailand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and more — including time spent in jungles, rainforests, and national parks.
After testing them out, a reviewer recalled seeing "a bug flying towards my wrist [that] turned around after smelling the bracelet from a few inches away." They added that they had "not been bitten" since they began wearing the bracelet, and the one time they forgot to slip one on their wrist, they were bitten in two places. "Lesson learned!"
Another user was happy to report that the bracelets "have been working better than DEET" bug sprays on their hikes: "[I] haven't had to use bug spray since purchasing these. Even when the scent weakens it still works pretty good. Bugs literally do a U-turn." Their review was followed by a customer who shared that "these bracelets worked like a charm" and they had "no bites" after hiking in Thailand. Not to mention that they also work to repel flies and gnats as well, according to reviewers.
They've also earned a seal of approval from plenty of parents. One said that it's the "perfect substitute" for aerosol bug spray (especially if your child isn't a fan of them) and shared that "my daughter is at an outdoor camp all day and this bracelet keeps her free from bug bites all day." Several reviewers also highlighted that the Cliganic Mosquito Repellent Bracelets are pet-friendly.
Ready to stop bugs from ruining your summer? Get a 10-pack of the Cliganic Mosquito Repellent Bracelets on sale at Amazon today for as little as $10.