This Mini Outdoor Projector Turns Your Backyard or Campground Into a Movie Theater — and It's on Sale for $63

Instead of having your party cram around a tiny television or laptop screen, you can give them a movie theater-level experience with the CiBest Mini Outdoor Projector, an Amazon-favorite with more than 5,700 five-star ratings. The 7.87-inch by 5.5-inch by 2.7-inch frame and 2.25-pound weight makes it incredibly portable, so you can easily bring it on trips, to work, for events, or simply move it from your living room to your patio. But the best news? Right now, shoppers can get one for up to 30 percent off thanks to a special on-site coupon, bringing its $90 price tag down to $63 for a limited time.