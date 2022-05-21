This Mini Outdoor Projector Turns Your Backyard or Campground Into a Movie Theater — and It's on Sale for $63
Movie nights are a great way to get your family and friends together. And for some reason, outdoor screenings — whether it's for a backyard soirée or evening of camping — just feel extra magical. But when you're relying on outdated technology to play your favorite film, your fun night in can be derailed quickly.
Instead of having your party cram around a tiny television or laptop screen, you can give them a movie theater-level experience with the CiBest Mini Outdoor Projector, an Amazon-favorite with more than 5,700 five-star ratings. The 7.87-inch by 5.5-inch by 2.7-inch frame and 2.25-pound weight makes it incredibly portable, so you can easily bring it on trips, to work, for events, or simply move it from your living room to your patio. But the best news? Right now, shoppers can get one for up to 30 percent off thanks to a special on-site coupon, bringing its $90 price tag down to $63 for a limited time.
According to the brand, the CiBest Mini Outdoor Projector is 80 percent brighter than its counterparts to deliver sharper and more realistic-looking colors and images. It's also designed to project your favorite films and television shows with a softer filter that's crystal clear and won't irritate your eyes. What's more, the miniature outdoor projector is enhanced with built-in speakers for impressive sound and has a 15-degree keystone correction to prevent images from appearing distorted or crooked.
When in use, it has a 30-inch to 200-inch display size range and the brand recommends positioning it 2.62 feet to 14.8 feet from your projector screen to get the best image. And unlike other projectors, the CiBest model doesn't come with a noisy fan, so you don't have to worry about it overheating thanks to its quiet motor and advancing cooling system. That said, several reviewers noted that the mini projector lacks in loudness for certain settings, but many found success with pairing it to their home stereo system or a portable speaker.
The CiBest Mini Outdoor Projector is compatible with devices that have a 1080-pixel resolution and can broadcast film from Amazon Fire TV stick, PC, laptops, tablets, Blu-ray DVD players, TF cards, and USB flash drives, as well as popular gaming consoles including Playstation 4, Xbox, and Wii. If you're looking to project from your Apple or Samsung smartphone, all you have to do is connect with a separate HDMI cord.
"This thing is one hell of a machine," an Amazon shopper raved, sharing that they have tried other projectors in this price range that didn't come close to the quality of the Cibest model. They've used it for dorm room viewings and outdoor movie nights and also complimented the device having various ports for different media devices for ease of use.
Another chimed in to add that "the picture quality is better than our $500 unit by far." They also noted that they "take it camping or to our hotel rooms when we travel, as well as [have] outdoor movies in our yard." And they aren't the only reviewers to comment on the affordable price tag. Others also noted that "the picture quality rivals more expensive projectors (better than the one I have at work that we spent more money for)."
And if you're worried about it being difficult to position or that you might need to buy a screen, don't be. Shoppers report that they can simply project onto a bedroom wall or on the side of their house when using it outdoors. A reviewer wrote, "What I really love is that it is tiny and you can place it pretty much everywhere without the need to purchase a screen or a tripod." The customer also mentioned that it's "versatile and easy to set up."
It has even earned a seal of approval from an audio-video technician that called it an "unbelievably wonderful" projector. "For this price, the quality can't be beat… The unit works wonderfully, even with heavy use."
Ready to revamp your movie night setup? Get the CiBest Mini Outdoor Projector at Amazon today while it's on sale. And don't forget to use the special on-site coupon to save a total of 30 percent off, bringing the price down to just $63.