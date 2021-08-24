This Handy 4-in-1 Liquid Dispenser Is the Travel Hack You Didn't Know You Needed
Raise your hand if you've ever had to surrender a full-size body lotion, hand sanitizer, or hair styling product to the TSA during an airport security screening. It happens all too often; jet-setters know only containers sized 3.4 ounces or less are permitted in a carry-on bag, but sometimes, prohibited items accidentally find their way into your in-flight luggage — even if you have the best intentions. As far as immediate options go, you can either check in your bag or chuck your favorite facial cleanser. But the next time you fly, consider investing in a smart, space-saving travel dispenser that'll keep beauty essentials organized (and security guards out of your suitcase).
The Chivenido 4-in-1 Travel Dispenser contains four clear TSA-friendly pump bottles that are each housed in one leak-proof container. Fill them up with your choice of shampoo, conditioner, sun screen, face cream, or toner — basically any liquid product, then use the included pre-printed labels to easily identify each one and place them into the container. When you're ready to use, twist the top to select your desired product and push down to dispense. Best of all: It comes in a pack of two.
To buy: amazon.com, $17 (originally $20)Unsurprisingly, TikTok is obsessed with this compact organizational travel hack. User @mrsalexsanz generated 10.3 million views on their in-action review of the dispenser, while another from @thehouseofsequins saw 3.8 million. Amazon reviewers, too, are raving about the product, calling it "very compact and convenient," making it "perfect for travel."
"Absolutely amazing!" wrote one five-star reviewer who was surprised by how much these dispensers could carry. "I didn't think it would hold enough product. I went on holiday [and] ended up in [an] accident and had to be away for three extra weeks. [I] still had product in all my containers when I got home."
Another reviewer cautions that although the dispenser is TSA-friendly, it may require a bit of show and tell before you're able to bring it on the plane. "These are good, and with two, it allows me to fill them with many needed items. I have used them twice already and [am] very happy. I was stopped by TSA as it appeared to be one big item, but once I showed them it opened and had smaller (correct size) containers inside, they were shocked and actually liked them. I told them they could find them on Amazon."Before your next trip, shop the viral Chivenido 4-in-1 Travel Dispensers that both TikTok users and Amazon reviewers recommend.