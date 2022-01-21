These Sauce and Fry Holders Have Been a Game-changing Duo on My Family Road Trips

My family and I have been on various road trips together, and one thing you should know about my family is that no matter how pressed we are for time, we never skip a meal and love a good snack. So, we've spent plenty of time eating in our car. Another thing you should know about my family is that we are a clumsy bunch, incredibly lacking in grace and coordination. There have been several instances in which we've watched in despair as a carton of beautifully golden fries plummeted to the ground and scattered across the car floor, or a sauce packet flopped onto the ground and left a stain. But on our most recent car excursions, we've been relying on Fries on the Fly Car French Fry Holders and Saucemoto Dip Clips for a more organized and mess-free eating experience.