People Are Calling This 'Ingenious' $25 Car Organizer the 'Best Purchase' They've Made on Amazon

Despite its name, the purse holder doesn't exclusively cater to handbags; it can support backpacks, briefcases, and other personal bags, in addition to takeout boxes and other things that you want to keep safe and securely in place while you're cruising. Plus, it's equipped with organizational pockets, which allow it to act as a catch-all for other driving essentials like your phone, sunglasses, keys, and more. (Note: You can flip it around so those riding in the back can utilize it, too.) Pet owners will also appreciate that it doubles as a protective divider for furry passengers, keeping them safe in the back seat.