People Are Calling This 'Ingenious' $25 Car Organizer the 'Best Purchase' They've Made on Amazon
We get it: There never seems to be enough room in your car. And when you're on a road trip, space in your vehicle fills up very quickly and might even tend to get a bit disorganized. Not to mention, you have limited mobility when you're on the open road, especially when you're the driver — and if your essentials aren't close at hand in the passenger seat, there's very little chance that you can reach them safely without stopping the car.
Thankfully, there are helpful gadgets and car accessories that can help you maximize the already limited space in your vehicle for a smoother and less stressful ride. Amazon shoppers have discovered one especially useful solution in the Car Caché Purse Holder, a mesh storage organizer that protects and keeps your handbag, wallet, sunglasses, and more secure while keeping it within arm's reach for both the driver and front-seat passenger.
The Car Caché Purse Holder currently has more than 6,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, but that's not the only exciting thing worth mentioning. It recently just went on sale for 36 percent off. And if you use a special on-site coupon, you can save an additional 15 percent, which brings your total savings to 51 percent.
Designed to fit between the driver and passenger seat, the Car Caché Purse Holder hangs above the center console by adjustable straps that reach 17 inches long, so you can customize them to your car's layout. The straps feature sturdy clips that fasten behind the headrests of the two front seats, creating a convenient hammock for your bag. This way, you have no trouble reaching it and don't have to worry about it tipping over or sliding around on the floor, becoming damaged, on bumpy roads, hard stops, and sharp turns.
Despite its name, the purse holder doesn't exclusively cater to handbags; it can support backpacks, briefcases, and other personal bags, in addition to takeout boxes and other things that you want to keep safe and securely in place while you're cruising. Plus, it's equipped with organizational pockets, which allow it to act as a catch-all for other driving essentials like your phone, sunglasses, keys, and more. (Note: You can flip it around so those riding in the back can utilize it, too.) Pet owners will also appreciate that it doubles as a protective divider for furry passengers, keeping them safe in the back seat.
"This was the best purchase I have made for myself," raved one Amazon shopper, adding that it "has made my life so much easier." Another vowed to "never drive without it," noting that the car purse holder was "super easy to install' and that their large purse "fits perfectly." They also reported: "It doesn't get in the way of the driver, the front seat passenger, or any of the passengers in the backseat. You can reach back and grab something out of your purse really easily and not be distracted while driving."
A customer with arthritis highlighted that it's "easier for me to get my bag out of the car because it is now sitting at the console height." They also shared, "The best thing, though, is no longer having my purse fly off the passenger seat during stops and turns!"
A shopper called it "very convenient" for a two-day road trip, and said they were able to "stuff the pocket with snacks, hand wipes, etc., and sit my purse against the net." Another Amazon customer complimented it for being "very ingenious and versatile," and wrote that they used the purse holder to even "hold food bags." They added, "Now I can just reach in next to my seat and it makes my life so much easier and safer."
If you ask us, the game-changing Car Caché Purse Holder is definitely worth trying. Get one on Amazon while it's on sale for just $14 now.