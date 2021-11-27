I Refuse to Travel Anywhere Without My Kindle — and This One Is at Its Lowest Price Ever for Black Friday
Whether I'm taking a quick subway ride or a cross-country flight, there are a few common things I always have on hand while traveling (like hand sanitizer, gum, and a water bottle). But one unexpected item I rarely leave home without is my Kindle. The lightweight e-reader is one of my favorite travel essentials — and thanks to Amazon's Black Friday deals, now's the perfect time to get one for yourself or a loved one.
I used to bring hardcover books everywhere, but it was unrealistic to pack more than one on a trip because of their size and weight. So when I was given a Kindle Paperwhite for my birthday a few years ago, I was amazed by how convenient it was to read while on the go. While only the certified refurbished version of the model I have is on sale, you can get a more recent edition for nearly half-off this weekend. This Kindle normally costs $90, but it's down to just $50 (its lowest price ever) after the discount.
It stores way more books than you'd ever possibly need for one trip (an 8GB device holds thousands of books), and the built-in light is ideal for reading day and night without straining your eyes. You can even adjust the text size to make it easier to read. Plus, the screen is glare-free, so it looks and feels much more like a real book than I expected it to.
The battery life is super impressive, too. A traditional tablet would only last hours on a single charge, but the Kindle can last for weeks depending on how often you use it (along with brightness levels and Wi-Fi connectivity). Honestly, I barely have to think about charging mine; I simply plug it in before I head on a trip or whenever I've noticed the battery percentage getting low.
But by far the best part about Kindle e-readers is how compact they are. With a 6-inch display, the device is small enough to fit almost everywhere, like inside my crossbody bag and the zippered pocket of the infamous Orolay coat. This makes it super easy for me to read a few pages anytime I have a spare moment, like while I'm waiting for the next train.
In addition to the Black Friday discounts, there's also the option to add on three months of Kindle Unlimited for free. This gets you unlimited access to thousands of books and audiobooks, including best-selling series like Harry Potter. (Even if you already have a Kindle, you can get four months of Kindle Unlimited for just $5 right now.)
I never thought I'd be the type of person to use an e-reader since I genuinely loved turning the pages of real books. But as soon as I realized how much easier it was to bring my Kindle practically everywhere, I'll never go back to traveling without it.
