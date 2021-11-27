I Refuse to Travel Anywhere Without My Kindle — and This One Is at Its Lowest Price Ever for Black Friday

I used to bring hardcover books everywhere, but it was unrealistic to pack more than one on a trip because of their size and weight. So when I was given a Kindle Paperwhite for my birthday a few years ago, I was amazed by how convenient it was to read while on the go. While only the certified refurbished version of the model I have is on sale, you can get a more recent edition for nearly half-off this weekend. This Kindle normally costs $90, but it's down to just $50 (its lowest price ever) after the discount.