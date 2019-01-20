9 Pairs of Gloves That Will Actually Keep Your Hands Warm This Winter
There are a few things to consider when picking out a pair of gloves: First, make sure your fingers almost touch the tips of the glove, but not push against them. A small air pocket will help to trap warmth. Longer cuffs will also help keep you warmer — you want the glove to be able to go under your coat sleeve so there isn’t any exposed skin around your wrists.
The thicker your glove, the warmer you’ll be — and the clumsier, too, in some cases. Make sure you can easily put your gloves on and take them off indoors. If they start out feeling clumsy, they’ll only get harder to manipulate as you (and they) get wetter and colder.
Most manufacturers tend to have a similar hand fit across their designs, so it may take a few different brands before you find the one for you. Women’s gloves are distinguished by a smaller palm size and longer fingers than men’s gloves, but feel free to cross categories if one isn’t working right for you. The right pair should fit like... well, you know.
Best Thin-but-Warm Gloves: The North Face Etip Recycled Gloves
These popular fleece gloves offer a silicone palm for better grip and still allow use of your devices.
To buy: thenorthface.com, $45
Best Windproof Gloves: The North Face Etip Apex Gloves
If you’re looking for something a little bit hardier, upgrade to the Apex model to add a layer of windproofing.
To buy: (men’s) thenorthface.com, $55; (women’s) thenorthface.com, $55
Best Budget-friendly Gloves: OZero Thermal Winter Gloves
Another reviewer favorite is the OZero, a slim pair of gloves that are both windproof and waterproof, in addition to being touchscreen-friendly.
To buy: (men's) amazon.com, $17; (women's) amazon.com, $17
Best Convertible Mittens: TrailHeads PowerStretch Convertible Mittens
If you’re trying to get the best of both worlds, go for a convertible mitten that flips into a fingerless glove. This Polartec pair includes a storage pocket to tuck the mitten flap into when you’re not using it and a separate thumb flap for when you just need to send a quick text message.
To buy: (women’s) amazon.com, $32; (men’s) amazon.com, $34
Best Running Gloves: Nike Sphere
Nike’s Sphere running gloves are lightweight and flexible and offer reflective detailing for your morning run — or suspiciously dark commute.
To buy: (women’s) zappos.com, $25; (men’s) zappos.com, $25
Best Touchscreen Gloves: Black Diamond Men’s HeavyWeight Screen Tap Glove
These gloves are designed to be liners, so while the fleece is treated to be water-resistant, it won’t keep you dry during any intense outdoor activities — but it will fit under a bigger shell.
To buy: amazon.com, $32 (originally $45)
Best Leather Gloves: Kent Wang Deerskin Gloves
If you want touchscreen access and a more polished exterior, these leather gloves also are sleek and stylish, though not as warm as some of their fleece-lined counterparts.
To buy: kentwang.com, $95
Best Winter Gloves for Extreme Cold: Marmot Men's Randonnee Mitts
Waterproof, windproof, and stuffed with PrimaLoft insulation and a microfiber lining, these mittens should stand up to adventures even in the most extreme cold.
To buy: amazon.com, $100
Best Waterproof Winter Gloves: Give’r 4 Seasons
The Give’r has a cheerful yellow waterproof leather exterior, elastic cuffs, and breathable insulated interior.
To buy: rei.com, $99
