Whether you’re climbing a frozen waterfall or just the steps up to the Metropolitan Museum , winter outings are easier when you aren’t relegating your cold hands to your pockets. Find the perfect pair of winter gloves to bring along and free yourself from frozen fingers.There are a few things to consider when picking out a pair of gloves: First, make sure your fingers almost touch the tips of the glove, but not push against them. A small air pocket will help to trap warmth. Longer cuffs will also help keep you warmer — you want the glove to be able to go under your coat sleeve so there isn’t any exposed skin around your wrists.The thicker your glove, the warmer you’ll be — and the clumsier, too, in some cases. Make sure you can easily put your gloves on and take them off indoors. If they start out feeling clumsy, they’ll only get harder to manipulate as you (and they) get wetter and colder.Most manufacturers tend to have a similar hand fit across their designs, so it may take a few different brands before you find the one for you. Women’s gloves are distinguished by a smaller palm size and longer fingers than men’s gloves, but feel free to cross categories if one isn’t working right for you. The right pair should fit like... well, you know.