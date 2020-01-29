Stay Cozy With Our 13 Favorite Travel Wraps

It was Tata Harper — entrepreneur and queen of the green beauty movement — who first introduced me to the brilliance of travel wraps. After she showed off her luxurious cashmere shawl during a T+L Carry-on shoot, I immediately went out and bought one of my own. And life has never been the same (just kidding — sort of).

Scarves, blankets, ponchos, and capes all technically fall under the travel wrap umbrella. While packing one of these might not actually change your life — it will enhance the way you travel. Wraps are not only a stylish addition to any outfit, but they're also amazing multitaskers. They can be used as blankets on cold planes and as neck pillows when rolled up for long rides. They're also sheets on overnight trains and head covers on drizzly days.

Of course, you don't have to be on the road to make use of a cozy wrap. I keep my White + Warren travel shrug at my desk, so I can stay snug in freezing conference rooms. But I always take it with me when I leave for a trip — whether it's a weekend jaunt to the Hamptons or a 24-hour-flight to Bangkok.

Below, our list of the best wraps for travel. From the warmest to the most stylish, we’ve got a pick for every type of traveler.