Stay Cozy With Our 13 Favorite Travel Wraps
It was Tata Harper — entrepreneur and queen of the green beauty movement — who first introduced me to the brilliance of travel wraps. After she showed off her luxurious cashmere shawl during a T+L Carry-on shoot, I immediately went out and bought one of my own. And life has never been the same (just kidding — sort of).
Scarves, blankets, ponchos, and capes all technically fall under the travel wrap umbrella. While packing one of these might not actually change your life — it will enhance the way you travel. Wraps are not only a stylish addition to any outfit, but they're also amazing multitaskers. They can be used as blankets on cold planes and as neck pillows when rolled up for long rides. They're also sheets on overnight trains and head covers on drizzly days.
Related: These Super-comfy Ugg Boots, Sneakers, and Heels Are All on Sale Right Now
Of course, you don't have to be on the road to make use of a cozy wrap. I keep my White + Warren travel shrug at my desk, so I can stay snug in freezing conference rooms. But I always take it with me when I leave for a trip — whether it's a weekend jaunt to the Hamptons or a 24-hour-flight to Bangkok.
Below, our list of the best wraps for travel. From the warmest to the most stylish, we’ve got a pick for every type of traveler.
Baby Alpaca Square Edge Cape
Cuyana's impossibly soft cape is the only layering piece you'll need to pack.
To buy: cuyana.com, $215
Madeleine Thompson Cashmere Wrap
Thick and cozy cashmere gives this wrap a blanket-like quality. Snuggle up on the couch when it’s cold outside, or wrap yourself up for a long day of travel ahead.
To buy: net-a-porter.com, $437
Lululemon Dream Weaver Wrap
This kimono-inspired wrap is perfect for throwing on over any travel outfit. The luxurious material is blended with cashmere to provide extra warmth and ensure it's super soft.
To buy: lululemon.com, $168
Nordstrom x Something Navy Blanket Wrap
This olive-toned plaid wrap from Nordstrom's collaboration with Something Navy is incredibly versatile since it can also be worn as a scarf or used as a blanket. Pack it in your carry on for long travel days when you want to bundle up both on and off the plane.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $59
Straight from Nordstrom's collaboration with Madewell, this travel wrap is as convenient as it gets. Thanks to its handy armholes, you can easily wear this scarf as a cape or around your neck.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $55
White + Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap
The Cashmere Travel Wrap is one of White + Warren's best-sellers. Plus, it comes in over 20 colors, from neutrals to neons, so you're sure to find the right fit for your travel wardrobe.
To buy: whiteandwarren.com, $315
Dip-dye Cashmere Wrap
Fraas knows what it's doing when it comes to scarves — the German company has been in business since 1880. This beautiful dip-dyed cashmere wrap will add the perfect pop of color to your outfit in addition to keeping you warm.
To buy: bloomingdales.com, $298
Cejon Fringed Scarf
A lightweight, fringed scarf is a must-have accessory for travel any time of year.
To buy: macys.com, $30
Mer Sea & Co Luxury Travel Wrap with Bag
This travel wrap conveniently comes with a matching bag, so you can not only store it away when you're not wearing it, but you can also use it as a pillow for long plane rides.
To buy: amazon.com, $115
Missoni Fringed Crochet-knit Wrap
This colorful crochet-knit wrap from Missoni will liven up any travel outfit, allowing you to take your look from the airport straight to your vacation destination.
To buy: net-a-porter.com, $235
A New Day Blanket Scarf
A blanket scarf is a must-have for winter travel. This wrap from Target is an affordable option that will help you stay cozy this season.
To buy: target.com, $17
Garnet Hill Pure Cashmere Wrap
This 100 percent Mongolian cashmere wrap comes in ten pretty colors, like this luxe heathered sage.
To buy: garnethill.com, $189