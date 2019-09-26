The 13 Best Travel Umbrellas to Always Keep in Your Carry-on Bag
You’ve stepped off the plane, ready for your next adventure, only to discover that it’s drizzling outside. Instead of having a little rain put a damper on your day, consider toting a small, travel-sized umbrella in your backpack or carry-on suitcase. (Trust us, you’ll thank us later.)
While there’s an overwhelming amount of umbrellas to shop that claim to be the best, we’ve gone ahead and found the very best ones for travel based on functionality, design, and style. Because there’s no reason to be outside in the rain without an umbrella when you’re trying to mark fun things off your bucket list, right?
Of course when flying, luggage space is limited, which is why a good travel umbrella should be compact enough to easily fold up and fit into small spaces. Instead of just grabbing your rain jacket to throw into your suitcase, remember to pack a small umbrella in your carry-on bag — it’ll take up less space and get the job done.
Durability is also key. Even though these umbrellas are small in size, they are mighty in protecting you from the elements. Ahead, you’ll find your new favorite travel companion: the best travel umbrellas you can buy right now.
Repel Windproof Travel Umbrella with Teflon Coating
As one of the best-selling umbrellas on Amazon with more than 19,000 five-star reviews, this umbrella is a must-have to always store in your travel bag. Most compact umbrellas are made with six aluminum ribs, but this small umbrella, which measures at 11.5 inches, is reinforced with nine fiberglass ribs that are proven to withstand strong gusts. Even though it’s constructed to last, if you find yourself in a huge downpour and the umbrella breaks, you’re guaranteed a replacement thanks to Repel’s lifetime guarantee.
To buy: amazon.com, $19 (originally $22)
Hunter Original Bubble Umbrella
Who said travel umbrellas have to be boring? Accessorize any rainy day outfit with this standout option that’ll provide plenty of weather protection with its 50-inch diameter. If you don’t mind packing a larger umbrella, this one is a stylish pick that comes in three bold colors, and its handle is super convenient for carrying while on the go. While it’s a larger option, shoppers say it’s “pretty darn sturdy” compared to others they’ve used.
To buy: bloomingdales.com, $50
Totes Auto Open Close Compact Umbrella
Even with a 42-inch canopy, this umbrella folds up nicely, making it easy to pack in a carry-on suitcase or even a backpack while exploring. With an automatic open-and-close function, you only need one hand to operate the umbrella, which comes in handy if you’re juggling a map in the rain. Plus, Totes has incorporated an invisible “Totescoat” waterproof coating on the outside to ensure you stay dry.
To buy: amazon.com, from $20
Hunter Original Mini Compact Umbrella
For those who want to pack an umbrella without it taking up too much space, this is the ultimate space-saving option. While it might not withstand the biggest downpours, it’s one of those mini umbrellas that’s best for stashing in a bag, and it’s there for when you need it most.
To buy: neimanmarcus.com, $45
BetterBrella Reverse Open Umbrella
Say goodbye to your umbrella ever collapsing again. BetterBrella is not your average umbrella — its double canopy layer construction can withstand winds up to 50 miles per hour. And with just a click of a button, the umbrella opens seamlessly so you don’t have to worry about fumbling with manually opening it while on the go.
To buy: amazon.com, $23
Rain-Mate Compact Travel Umbrella
As one of the most highly rated umbrellas on Amazon, this option from Rain-Mate comes in seven different colorways and patterns and is described as “the last umbrella you’ll ever need” thanks to its strong fiberglass ribs and 42-inch canopy.
To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $25)
Knirps X1 Pod Manual Open/Close Umbrella
Not only does this Knirps travel umbrella come in a cool, stylish carrying case that can be attached to belt loops or clips, the manual opening and closing feature prevents it from getting stuck during use.
To buy: amazon.com, from $37
EEZ-Y Compact Travel Umbrella
Instead of having to deal with an inverted umbrella from the wind, EEZ-Y umbrellas are constructed with a double canopy and fiberglass ribs to prevent them from turning inside out and breaking during strong gusts. EEZ-Y's compact travel umbrella is one of the top-rated travel umbrellas on Amazon, earning over 7,800 five-star reviews.
To buy: amazon.com, $15
Blunt Metro Travel Umbrella
The smallest of the Blunt Umbrellas collection, the Metro weighs less than a pound and measures only 14 inches folded up in the case, making it the perfect portable and packable umbrella.
To buy: amazon.com, from $59
Bodyguard Travel Umbrella
You can’t beat the price of this durable travel umbrella. Not only is it made of super tough Teflon, but it will cover up to about 47 inches in diameter (which is huge for a travel umbrella). Plus, it has a button on the handle for automatic opening and closing.
To buy: amazon.com, $31
Totes Ultra Clear Umbrella
If you love the look of clear umbrellas, this is the best option for traveling. It folds up to only 12 inches and has a strap on the handle to easily carry when not in use.
To buy: macys.com, $26
Samsonite Windguard Auto Open Umbrella
With a Teflon-coated double canopy, you can’t go wrong using this umbrella in harsh conditions. It also comes in a sleek blue or black.
To buy: ebags.com, $25
Sy Compact Travel Umbrella
This windproof travel umbrella is compact in size but still durable and functional enough to keep you dry. And Amazon shoppers agree, seeing as it has over 6,200 five-star reviews.
To buy: amazon.com, from $11
