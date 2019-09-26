You’ve stepped off the plane, ready for your next adventure, only to discover that it’s drizzling outside. Instead of having a little rain put a damper on your day, consider toting a small, travel-sized umbrella in your backpack or carry-on suitcase. (Trust us, you’ll thank us later.)

While there’s an overwhelming amount of umbrellas to shop that claim to be the best, we’ve gone ahead and found the very best ones for travel based on functionality, design, and style. Because there’s no reason to be outside in the rain without an umbrella when you’re trying to mark fun things off your bucket list, right?

Of course when flying, luggage space is limited, which is why a good travel umbrella should be compact enough to easily fold up and fit into small spaces. Instead of just grabbing your rain jacket to throw into your suitcase, remember to pack a small umbrella in your carry-on bag — it’ll take up less space and get the job done.

Durability is also key. Even though these umbrellas are small in size, they are mighty in protecting you from the elements. Ahead, you’ll find your new favorite travel companion: the best travel umbrellas you can buy right now.