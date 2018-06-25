Versatility is by far our favorite quality in a travel product, and that applies to everything we pack: shoes, carry-on bags, and even travel mugs.

Just like you wouldn’t want to have to pack a pair of dress shoes and a pair of walking sneakers if you have one pair that does both, there’s no need to take up precious suitcase space by bringing both a water bottle and a travel mug. That’s why all of the best travel coffee mugs also work well for water, or any cold beverages really, keeping out the heat just was well as they keep it in.

Insulation is the main factor in a travel mug's versatility. You'll want to know how long it can keep your cold drinks cold and your hot drinks hot. Our picks all use multi-walled technology to delay the external temperature’s effect on whatever’s inside. What this means: at the gate, you can order your go-to Starbucks brew, pour it into your bottle, and caffeinate yourself back to life when you arrive hours later, without having to drink the funky-tasting airplane coffee. And once you’re poolside with friends, you can keep an entire bottle of rosé chilled sans cooler, using the exact same canteen.

Also, when it comes to staying healthy on vacation, you’ll want to consider the material of the mug. Stainless steel is the cleanest when it comes to keeping out germs. If you’re going to be switching between beverages or using it daily, we recommend bringing along a water bottle cleaning set (like this $10 set from Amazon) to keep from getting sick.

And now that you’ve got the perfect mug for commuting with your coffee, might we suggest putting all that saved latte money toward your next trip?