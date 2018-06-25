These Are the Absolute Best Travel Mugs
Versatility is by far our favorite quality in a travel product, and that applies to everything we pack: shoes, carry-on bags, and even travel mugs.
Just like you wouldn’t want to have to pack a pair of dress shoes and a pair of walking sneakers if you have one pair that does both, there’s no need to take up precious suitcase space by bringing both a water bottle and a travel mug. That’s why all of the best travel coffee mugs also work well for water, or any cold beverages really, keeping out the heat just was well as they keep it in.
Insulation is the main factor in a travel mug's versatility. You'll want to know how long it can keep your cold drinks cold and your hot drinks hot. Our picks all use multi-walled technology to delay the external temperature’s effect on whatever’s inside. What this means: at the gate, you can order your go-to Starbucks brew, pour it into your bottle, and caffeinate yourself back to life when you arrive hours later, without having to drink the funky-tasting airplane coffee. And once you’re poolside with friends, you can keep an entire bottle of rosé chilled sans cooler, using the exact same canteen.
Also, when it comes to staying healthy on vacation, you’ll want to consider the material of the mug. Stainless steel is the cleanest when it comes to keeping out germs. If you’re going to be switching between beverages or using it daily, we recommend bringing along a water bottle cleaning set (like this $10 set from Amazon) to keep from getting sick.
And now that you’ve got the perfect mug for commuting with your coffee, might we suggest putting all that saved latte money toward your next trip?
Corkcircle Canteen Water Bottle and Thermos
The triple-insulated, shatterproof stainless steel of Corkcircle’s bottles will keep liquids cold for 25 hours and hot for 12, without any sweating. The bottle is also designed with flat sides for an easy grip and a non-slip silicone bottom. It comes in four different sizes, and the 25-ounce model fits an entire bottle of wine. And with 14 color options, you can choose exactly how you’d like to look while drinking your temperature-preserved beverage.
To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $33)
Zojirushi SM-SC48AV Stainless Travel Mug
The Zojirushi gets rave reviews on the heat retention front (leaving practically no need for the five-year warranty). The design is sleek and compact, but unlike other well-designed bottles, there’s no sacrifice in capacity. This mug also boasts vacuum-insulated stainless steel, and there’s a safety lock on the lid that will keep it from flipping open in your bag.
To buy: amazon.com, $29
Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle
We love that Hydro Flask makes customizable lids, which allow you to determine your favorite way to access your beverage. This stainless steel mug comes with the Flex Cap, which is totally leak-proof and has a handle for easy carrying, but it also works with the Hydro Flip cap, which is perfect for hot beverages. All Hydro Flask bottles have double-walled, no-sweat insulation, which keeps hot liquids from transferring heat and cold liquids from causing condensation on the outside of the bottle.
To buy: amazon.com, from $36
Contigo Autoseal West Loop Travel Mug
The best feature of this popular travel mug is given away by its name. The lid is automatically sealed until you press a button to open its lip. This is great for one-handed drinking but not so great for being tumbled about in a bag where this handy feature might accidentally be engaged. The West Loop has double-walled, vacuum insulated stainless steel for seven hours of hot sips or 18 hours of cold ones with the 20-ounce size. The newest version has a locking switch that should prevent this from happening, though. Another bonus: this one’s dishwasher safe.
To buy: amazon.com, $15 (originally $21)
Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle
This durable, no-frills travel mug is perfect for adventurers. Stanley is a pioneer of the steel, vacuum-insulated technology for bottles; in fact, William Stanley invented it himself back in 1913. The brand’s core bottle was built for the outdoors back then and is just as rugged to this day. The bottle, which comes in one-quart and 20-ounce sizes, has double-walled insulation that keeps drinks steamy hot for 24 hours. The stainless steel lid also doubles as an insulated cup, which will keep poured coffee piping hot for 20 minutes.
To buy: amazon.com, $31 (originally $35)
Vibrant All-in-one Travel Mug
Prefer tea to coffee? This travel mug comes with a removable strainer and steeper for making loose leaf tea right in the bottle. It’s coated in a matte powdered finish that’s easy to grip. We also fancy the ability to make fruit-infused water on the go and then keep it chilled for up to 32 hours.
To buy: amazon.com, $27
Yeti Rambler 20-ounce Tumbler
With over 68,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this insulated travel mug is a no-brainer. Double walled insulation ensures your drink will stay cold or hot, its stainless steel construction is puncture- and rust-resistant, and it's dishwasher safe.
To buy: amazon.com, from $30
S'ip by Swell Stainless Steel Travel Mug
This sleek travel mug is just as functional as it is stylish. It's durable and has double-walled insulation, so you won't have to worry about condensation when you toss it in your bag. This 16-ounce mug will keep drinks cold for 16 hours and hot for four hours.
To buy: amazon.com, $25
