We get it: you love your bottomless, trifold, continental wallet and never leave home without the thing if you can help it. But when it comes to traveling, or even quick grocery runs, it's best to leave big, bulky accessories at home.

Lucky for you (and your credit cards, ID, and other wallet items), compact wallets are more than meets the eye. In fact, most mini wallets will fit just as much, if not more, than that 7" x 4" pouch that lives in your purse. And if you're strapped for room in your mini backpack or plan on doing a lot of walking once you reach your destination, a heavy, boxy wallet is the last thing you want.

So what do you want exactly? Well, for starters, any small wallet under 5" long will be easy to pack or carry around in a small purse. You may also want to go for a bifold wallet — one that unfolds into two halves, like our selections from Fossil and Tory Burch. And keep an eye out for anything with a short chain; these wallets are typically light enough to carry around like a wristlet. Our picks from Gucci and Michael Kors are frontrunners in this category.

Still, maybe you're not so convinced a compact wallet can hold all your cards and bills. Models like Zero Grid's passport wallet may convince you otherwise (and you might just fall further in love with this one when you read about its anti-rip and waterproof features).

Below, we've rounded up 12 lightweight and packable women's mini wallets that'll keep your travel essentials secure and compact.

Coach Wyn Small Wallet

This mini wallet enables you to downsize on the road without giving up any essentials. With two card slots, a full-length bill compartment, and a zip coin pocket, this leather pouch will keep all your belongings organized.

Kate Spade ‘Sylvia’ Mini Keyring Wallet

You won't find a wallet much tinier (or more functional) than this one from Kate Spade. It's decked out with three interior card slots, a zipper coin pocket, and a back exterior ID holder, taking up minimal space in your purse or luggage.

Cuyana Mini Zip Around Wallet

This chic and simple wallet was designed with the minimalist in mind. Though it's small as can be, the pouch is equipped with enough interior slots to fit all your cards and bills, and it comes in both pebbled and smooth leather.

Gucci 'Ophidia' GG Card Case Wallet

Eliminate the need for a purse altogether with this sturdy wallet from Gucci. This Italian-crafted piece opens up to reveal five card slots and two pockets, making it the perfect travel accessory to splurge on.

Fossil ‘Logan’ RFID Mini Multifunction Wallet

This small leather Fossil wallet easily hides away into your bags with all your cash and cards in tow. In addition to five card slots, an ID window, and two gusseted pockets, this wallet is equipped with RFID-blocking technology, so you can rest assured knowing your credit card information is safe.

Pofee Small Bifold Wallet

Stylish, functional, and budget-friendly, this fold-out wallet is the ultimate vacation accessory. You can fit up to 20 cards in its nine slots, slide an ID into its clear window, and add a few bills before folding it flat for easy transport.

Leatherology ‘Devon’ Slim Zip Card Case

A no-bulk option like this card case-wallet hybrid is ideal for those who like to travel without a purse. Roughly the size of your smartphone, this six-slot case tucks neatly into your pants pockets or backpack compartments.

Toughergun Compact Bifold Wallet

This folding, waxed leather case will fit everything you'd need for a quick trip out of town in its six card slots, ID window, and various money pockets. Available in 16 colors, this RFID-secure wallet adds a sense of style to any travel wardrobe.

Burberry Tartan Technical Cotton and Leather Folding Wallet

The small frame of this Burberry piece will fit in the palm of your hard. Designed with fine, Italian leather, a chain wrist strap, and plenty of card slots and change pockets, this wallet is one you'll want to tote around long after vacation is over.

Tory Burch 'T' Monogram Leather Bi-fold Wallet

Tory Burch's snap-close mini wallet is great for adding a pop of color to any travel wardrobe. The tiny wallet fits neatly into small purses — but it's also big enough to hold plenty of bills, change, and at least six cards.

Zero Grid Passport Wallet

This RFID-blocking nylon case was made for the frequent flier. At less than six inches long, the wallet manages to fit your passport, ID, money, tickets, and up to 10 credit cards. The case is also water- and rip-resistant, which means stress-free travel for you.