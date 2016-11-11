Compared to other closed-cell foam pads on the market, this one provides an incredible three-quarter inch thickness, thanks to its dimpled design. It also compacts quite well for a foam pad, as it folds up like an accordion and the dimples nestle together. A coating of reflective material increases the R-value, giving it a little extra burst of warmth. It can also serve double duty as camp chair by unfolding a few sections at a time and propping it up against a handy log or boulder.

To buy: ems.com, $45

Weight: 14 oz.

Thickness: 0.75"

R-Value: 2.0