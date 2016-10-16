Like some of the other down sleeping bags on this list, Eddie Bauer has treated the down in its Kara Koram 0° StormDown with a hydrophobic coating. If down is completely soaked, it will clump together, eliminating its loft and insulating abilities. The hydrophobic coating reduces moisture absorption of individual down feathers and reduces drying time if they do get wet. When applied to incredibly lofty 850-fill down and protected by water resistant nylon, the result is a down sleeping bag that performs surprisingly well in damp conditions.

Temperature rating: 0F

Fill type: 850-fill down

Weight: 2 lbs., 12 oz.

To buy: eddiebauer.com, $549