How to Pick the Best Sleeping Bag for Your Next Camping Trip
Here, we'll decode the most important aspects of a sleeping bag — how warm the bag is, what it's insulated with, and how it's sized — to help you find one that makes the most sense for both your body as well as the season and environment where you'll be using your bag. Once you've made sense of the particulars, investing in the right sleeping bag (and sleeping pad) can make snoozing on the ground just as cozy as a night in a hotel room.
The most important consideration when picking a sleeping bag is how warm you'll be while asleep. Sleeping bags come with a temperature rating to let you know what air temperature that sleeping bag was designed for. Sleeping in a 10F bag when it's 65F out? You'll be sweating in minutes. Got a 40F bag and it's only 20F out? Your teeth are going to be chattering all night. If you want to be comfortable, you'll need to do your research.
In the past, sleeping bag manufacturers develop their own temperature ratings, and there was no good way to objectively compare the warmth of two sleeping bags made by different companies. In 2005, the European Norm (EN) 13537 was released as a standard for all sleeping bags sold in Europe that mandates scientific testing with a thermal manikin to determine an accurate temperature rating for every single bag. The result is a standardized temperature rating, making it easier for you to buy the sleeping bag you need.
Temperature Rating: It's important to note that women, on average, sleep about 12 degrees colder than men. Standardized temperature ratings account for this by differentiating between "lower limit" (men's) and "comfort" (women's) ratings. A women's bag rated 25F will offer about the same amount of insulation as a men's bag that's rated 37F. Conversely, a men's bag rated 25F will offer about the same amount of insulation as a women's bag that's rated 13F.
Down Versus Synthetic: The filling that gives sleeping bags their volume is also what allows them to trap your body heat and keep you warm. Two main types of fill are in use today: synthetic polyester fibers and natural down from geese or ducks. Both synthetic and down sleeping bags have their advantages. Synthetic bags retain their loft when wet and are easier on your budget, while down bags weigh less relative to their temperature ratings and compress to a smaller size.
The type of fill doesn't affect the temperature rating of the bag, which means a 20F down bag will keep you just as warm as a 20F synthetic bag. The same applies to the quality of down used; a higher fill rating (down typically ranges from 500 to 900) merely provides a measure of how much loft one ounce of down provides. For that reason, a 20F bag made from 500-fill down will keep you just as warm as a 20F bag made from 900-fill down, but the higher-quality, 900-fill down bag will compress smaller and weigh less. Here, the choice you need to make is all about how much space you can afford (and load you can carry) when the bag is rolled up and stashed in your backpack.
Sleeping Bag Sizes: Sleeping bag sizing is more of an art than a science, but they generally come in three sizes: long, regular, and women's. Long sleeping bags are designed for folks who are up to 6'6" tall; regular fits up to 6'; and women's bags are sized for people 5'6" or shorter. To avoid feeling constricted, long bags will also tend to be wider at the shoulders relative to their length and women's bags will tend to be wider at the hips.
Don't limit yourself to the sleeping bag that matches your exact height, though. We recommend trying a few and selecting what's most comfortable. But be aware that if your sleeping bag is too large, you'll be slightly colder, as all that extra space inside the bag is filled with air rather than insulation. And if a bag is too small, you'll be cramped, uncomfortable, and (in some situations) also slightly colder, as a tight fit compresses the insulation, effectively reducing its loft and warmth. It's also worth noting that long bags tend to both cost and weigh slightly more than their regular-sized counterparts.
Now that you know exactly what you need in a perfect sleeping bag, here are a few of our favorite examples. They'll all keep you warm, comfortable, and ready to tackle the next day's adventures.
The North Face Furnace 20 Sleeping Bag
The North Face, which makes full-body expedition down suits for the coldest environments on earth, has used the same technology to make the Furnace 20. This bag features a wider cut around the torso, making it less claustrophobic than other comparable sleeping bags. It's also water-resistant and includes a fitted hood.
Temperature rating: EN 20F
Fill type: 600 ProDown
Weight: 2 lbs., 12 oz.
To buy: thenorthface.com, from $169
EMS Bantam 30 Degree Sleeping Bag
The Bantam 30 Degree Sleeping Bag is made from durable polyester with silicon fiber insulation. Thanks to its rectangular shape, this sleeping bag is impressively spacious and comfortable to sleep in, and an adjustable elastic cord provides a customizable fit.
Temperature rating: 30F
Fill type: Poly Hollow Synthetic
Weight: 3 lbs., 5 oz.
To buy: ems.com, $119
Marmot Never Summer Sleeping Bag
The Marmot Never Summer is a great bag for when temperatures plunge below freezing. A good value choice compared to other 0F down bags, this one has a down-stuffed draft collar and multiple baffles in the hood to keep your head warm.
Temperature rating: 0F
Fill type: 650-fill power duck down
Weight: 3 lbs., 3 oz.
To buy: rei.com, from $301
Eddie Bauer Kara Koram 0° StormDown Sleeping Bag
Like some of the other down sleeping bags on this list, Eddie Bauer has treated the down in its Kara Koram 0° StormDown with a hydrophobic coating. If down is completely soaked, it will clump together, eliminating its loft and insulating abilities. The hydrophobic coating reduces moisture absorption of individual down feathers and reduces drying time if they do get wet. When applied to incredibly lofty 850-fill down and protected by water resistant nylon, the result is a down sleeping bag that performs surprisingly well in damp conditions.
Temperature rating: 0F
Fill type: 850-fill down
Weight: 2 lbs., 12 oz.
To buy: eddiebauer.com, $549
Marmot Always Summer Sleeping Bag
The Marmot Always Summer is incredibly lightweight, and designed for summer adventures when you don’t want to be lugging around a huge sleeping bag. A second zipper that folds down allows for ventilation, while a water-resistant coating will protect you from the elements.
Temperature rating: 40F
Fill type: 650-fill Power Down
Weight: 1 lb., 10 oz.
To buy: ebags.com, $189
Kelty Cosmic Down 40 Sleeping Bag
A no-frills sleeping bag, the Kelty Cosmic Down 40 offers all the advantages of down fill at a more accessible price point. It’s a great choice if you’re just getting into summer camping and don’t feel comfortable making a heavy investment.
Temperature rating: 40F
Fill type: 550-fill Down
Weight: 2 lbs., 1 oz.
To buy: amazon.com, from $106
MalloMe 3 Season Camping Sleeping Bag
The most affordable sleeping bag on this list by far, the MalloMe is easily packable, durable, and comfortable for use in temperatures as low as 35F. Amazon shoppers rave about this bag, complimenting its warm feel even in chilly weather while camping.
Temperature rating: 35F
Fill type: Polyester
Weight: 4 lbs., 8oz.
To buy: amazon.com, $30
Big Agnes Buell 30 Sleeping Bag
This sleeping bag from Big Agnes is a versatile option that will keep you cozy and comfortable in temperatures as low as 30F. Breathable fabric and a water repellent finish only make this sleeping bag more comfortable, no matter the weather. Plus, at just under two and a half pounds, it's lightweight and easy to carry with the rest of your gear.
Temperature rating: 30F
Fill type: Down
Weight: 2 lbs., 7oz.
To buy: ems.com, $110
