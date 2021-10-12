Amazon Just Slashed the Prices on Its Best-selling Wireless Headphones and Earbuds
Whether you're on your commute or a piece of cardio equipment at the gym, good headphones are a must. And everyone knows that headphones can make or break a travel experience — think of how many songs, podcasts, and audiobooks you've enjoyed over the years to pass time on a flight. So it's good news that Amazon just put a ton of best-selling wireless earbuds and headphones on sale.
With all kinds of headphones out there, you don't want to order just any pair. A good pair of headphones must have high-quality sound, feel comfortable when inserted, and stay put in your ear while you move around; bonus points for noise-cancelling properties, a sleek design, and a water-resistant exterior. The picks below offer all that and more, like raving reviews from Amazon shoppers and steep discounts.
You can save up to 31 percent — or $50 — on Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro. But if you're not an Apple fan, not to worry: Amazon has sales on a few other highly rated wireless headphones, including the Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-cancelling earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, the Beats Studio Buds, and more, with discounts going up to 40 percent. And you can even find a wealth of over-the-ear headphones on sale right now, like the JBL Tune 510BT wireless headphones, the Falwedi noise-cancelling headphones, and the Lasuney S8 Hybrid Headphones.
We've scoured the site to find Amazon's best deals on wireless earbuds and headphones right now, so you can get a head start on your holiday shopping (or simply treat yourself to a new pair). Read on to see what to buy on sale now.
Best Wireless Earbuds Deals
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
Save 31 percent on the first generation of Apple's AirPods right now, which have a 24-hour battery life, connect to your phone via Bluetooth, and have Siri accessibility.
To buy: $110 (originally $159), amazon.com
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple's noise-cancelling AirPods Pro are on sale for $70 off. These wireless earbuds have a silicone tip to fit comfortably in your ear, provide up to 4.5 hours of continuous listening time, and have a 24-hour battery life.
To buy: $180 (originally $250), amazon.com
Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise-Cancelling Earbuds
Amazon knocked 35 percent off of Sony's noise-cancelling earbuds, which have 9,000 five-star ratings. Not only are they noise-cancelling, but they have Bluetooth, a 24-hour battery life, and access to Alexa.
To buy: $128 (originally $200), amazon.com
Best Over-the-Ear Headphone Deals
JBL Wireless Headphones
Listen to your music wirelessly for up to 40 hours without charging with these highly rated wireless headphones by JBL. They're on sale for 40 percent off right now.
To buy: from $30 (originally $50), amazon.com
Falwedi Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Amazon shoppers gave these headphones by Falwedi 4.5 out of 5 stars thanks to their noise-cancelling properties, comfortable fit, and battery life of up to 48 hours.
To buy: $25 (originally $40), amazon.com
Lasuney S8 Hybrid Noise-Cancelling Headphones
At just $40, these headphones are a steal. They're noise-cancelling, have 48 hours of battery life, and aren't bad to look at either.
To buy: $40 (originally $50), amazon.com
Best Workout Headphones Deals
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
These Samsung wireless earbuds are designed to stay put in your ear, plus they have 22 hours of battery life and are on sale for 33 percent off.
To buy: $100 (originally $150), amazon.com
Beats Studio Buds
You can never go wrong with Beats earbuds during a workout — they're noise-cancelling and provide 8 hours of continuous listening time. Plus, they're on sale for $20 off right now.
To buy: $130 (originally $150), amazon.com
Monster Wireless Earbuds
At 33 percent off, these Monster earbuds are extremely well priced right now. They're waterproof, so you can enjoy your workout while knowing that they'll stay dry.
To buy: $40 (originally $60), amazon.com
