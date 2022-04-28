The Best Portable Bidets for Traveling
While Europe and Asia have long been accustomed to bidets, a toilet attachment or bowl that cleans you with a spritz of water in place of using toilet paper, Americans are only just getting into them.
For those who've grown accustomed to the bidet experience at home (count this writer among them), there's now a way to maintain that fresh feeling on the road: travel bidets — and the technology is simple. Usually a light, squeezable bottle with a long neck and spray nozzle, portable bidets are easy to use and pack, and they tend to be affordable. There are even electric bidets, some with multiple stream speeds and stylish features, though those will cost you more.
If you're going on a short-ish trip and just want something to keep you clean, or if you're bidet-curious and want to see how it feels, then the best overall option is the Brondell GoSpa travel bidet. It's a simple bottle-style travel bidet with a removable nozzle that's easy to use and clean, and it comes with a useful bag. For more options, keep reading to find the best travel bidet for your trips.
Best Overall: Brondell GoSpa Travel Bidet
Also available at Brondell.
Why We Love It: It's simple, it's affordable, and the carrying bag is a key addition that no travel bidet should come without.
What to Consider: Its stream isn't as steady or as strong as an electric travel bidet, and it isn't as large as another option on this list.
There's nothing fancy or complicated about this travel bidet — and that's what makes it great. I received one as a gift a couple of years ago, and now I don't travel without it for the sake of my tuchus.
The device couldn't be easier to use. It's a sturdy-yet-squishable bottle with a screw-on nozzle pole, so you simply fill it up in a tap, tighten, angle the nozzle where you're wanting to aim, and squirt away. Cleaning it is easy, too. (Pro tip: Use a disposable paper towel when cleaning it rather than a reusable sponge or other item.)
Dimensions: 3 x 3 x 8 inches | Weight: 3.52 ounces
Best Electric: Mighty Rock Meidong Portable Travel Bidet
Also available at Walmart.
Why We Love It: It gives a home bidet-like experience in a compact package and comes at a decent price compared to other electric options.
What to Consider: The device makes a noise similar to an electric toothbrush, so if you're hoping to be discreet, this might not be the bidet for you.
You might not be able to bring your at-home bidet traveling with you, but this battery-charged portable bidet is a worthy stand-in. Two AAA batteries allow the bidet to produce a steady and gentle stream that's more satisfying than manual options, and it can be aimed at whatever angle you like with an adjustable nozzle pole. After you've set the angle, flick it open, press the power button, and go.
Another great aspect is that the whole device is waterproof, so you can easily run it under the tap to clean it. Plus, it comes with a carrying case.
Dimensions: 1.89 x 1.89 x 6.22 inches | Weight: 8.4 ounces
Best Collapsible: Tushy Travel Bidet
Also available at Amazon.
Why We Love It: The collapsible look makes it easily packable regardless of how full your bag is, and it's rather pretty compared to the competition.
What to Consider: At just 11 fluid ounces, it doesn't pack much water so you may need a refill during your business if you like a good soak.
You've seen the clever ads, and if not, I can guarantee you will now after clicking on this article. Since making the at-home bidet attachments less of an eyesore than the medical ones your grandparents might've used, Tushy has come out with a portable travel bidet that's collapsible, accordion-style.
In black, pink, and green, Tushy's travel bidet stretches and flicks open, to deliver a steady squeeze-powered stream. It also comes with a bag and, unique to this bidet, a carabiner to attach it to your bag so you can show it off as you explore your destination if that's your thing.
All in all a tempting option, if not only for its stylish look.
Dimensions: 1.89 x 1.89 x 6.22 inches | Weight: 5.3 ounces
Best for Camping: CuloClean 2pcs Portable Bidet
Also available at CuloClean.
Why We Love It: It's by far the smallest and lightest travel bidet, and comes in packs of two, four or 10, so you can get one for everyone in your family.
What to Consider: The lack of a nozzle pole means you'll have to aim and hold it mighty close to yourself.
If you're going camping or love to pack ultra-light, it doesn't get more minimalist than the CuloClean portable bidet. Named after a Spanish word for your derrière, the bidet attachment weighs less than half an ounce and fits into the mouth of any sized water bottle. Simply push it on so it's tight, and then squirt.
This could be a good fit if you want to make use of all those plastic water bottles when you're in places where you can't drink the tap water. Alternatively, CuloClean sells a white squishable bottle to pair with its attachments.
Dimensions: 1.18 x 1.18 x 1.42 inches | Weight: 0.4 ounces
Most Stylish: Blaux Electric Portable Bidet Sprayer
Also available at Walmart.
Why We Love It: Sure, it's over the top, but many bidet users are on a personal crusade to convince the world of a bidet's merits, and this is a great way to get that conversation started.
What to Consider: The more luxe style comes at a higher price.
Some might be looking for their travel bidet to be discreet, but let's flip that on its head for a second. If you're in a place like Europe or Japan, where the majority of toilets have bidets, not having one is weird. So why not proudly display yours next to the toilet to earn cool points from locals? If you're going to do that, then the Blaux electric travel bidet is absolutely the way to go.
Call it the Versace of travel bidets, the Blaux has two water pressure levels and runs for two hours on a signal charge, done via USB. That means you can charge it while working on your laptop at a cafe like in the photo on Amazon (or maybe not).
You can also change the nozzle heads, and if you want it to match your bling, you can get it in copper, champagne gold, and silver attachments.
Dimensions: 15.75 x 1.97 x 1.97 inches | Weight: 12 ounces
Best Bum Gun: Luoov Electric Portable Bidet
Why We Love It: For those that like the power and user experience of a bum gun, no other portable travel bidet compares.
What to Consider: Its size, weight, and the fact you'll need a bucket or a full sink to make it work makes this travel bidet better suited for longer stays in the same accommodation.
If you've traveled in Asia, you've surely seen the bum gun — a bathroom hose fixed beside the toilet that sprays high-pressure water. Well, now you can bring that feeling with you on the road with Luoov's portable bidet hose.
Simply stick one end of the pump into some water (a bucket, sink, or bathtub), and use the nozzle at the other end to spray yourself clean. It also conveniently comes with a showerhead nozzle for camping and a water hose attachment because you never know what life has in store. Plus, it's powered by a rechargeable battery.
Dimensions: 8.5 x 8.4 x 2.6 inches | Weight: 1.7 pounds
Largest Size: Vowcarol Portal Bidet Sprayer
Why We Love It: It's a simple, trusted design, but in a larger format.
What to Consider: It doesn't come with a bag, and according to some reviewers, residue from you-know-what can get stuck in the cap.
Many of the travel bidets we reviewed are on the small side. That means you might need to refill if you like a thorough cleaning. The Vowcarol bidet comes in at nearly 19 fluid ounces — that's 5.5 fluid ounces more than the Brondell — so you should be good for a full session.
Vowcarol's bidet also has some other neat manual features, like a longer, retractable nozzle pole and cap that rotates 360 degrees.
Dimensions: 9.2 x 2.8 x 2.8 inches | Weight: 4.8 ounces
Tips for Buying a Travel Bidet
Prioritize ease of use
Bidet-curious people will find manual, squeeze-bottle style travel bidets easy to use and an affordable entry point to the world of cleaning yourself with water. For power-users and bidet crusaders, electric bidets are an investment in comfort and possibly style. Whichever you choose, make sure it's light, compact, and that you put it in some form of a cleanable bag.
Frequently Asked Questions
When is a travel bidet useful?
It can be hard to go back to just toilet paper once you've used a bidet. (I say that from experience.) So the answer is any time you leave the house. It's especially useful, though, in situations where you might not have toilet paper, such as camping or backpacking, or in places where bidets are the norm.
How do you use a travel bidet?
All travel bidets must be filled with water, so twist off the nozzle and go over to the tap and fill it up. Then twist the head back on tight and, if there's the option, adjust the nozzle to the angle you prefer. When seated on the toilet, do your business, and then lean a bit to one side so you can slide or angle the nozzle, aiming where you need to. Gently squeeze the bottle.
If it's an electric bidet, press the "on" button after the nozzle is directed in the right position. When finished, wipe dry with a small amount of toilet paper.
Why Trust Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure writers are shopping and product experts who use personal experience and expert recommendations to choose the best items for shoppers. For this article, writer Joel Balsam, a passionate advocate for bidets and a world traveler (in that order), reviewed and selected the industry's most popular portable bidets.
