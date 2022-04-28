The Best Portable Bidets for Traveling

Best Overall: Brondell GoSpa Travel Bidet

Also available at Brondell.

Why We Love It: It's simple, it's affordable, and the carrying bag is a key addition that no travel bidet should come without.

What to Consider: Its stream isn't as steady or as strong as an electric travel bidet, and it isn't as large as another option on this list.

There's nothing fancy or complicated about this travel bidet — and that's what makes it great. I received one as a gift a couple of years ago, and now I don't travel without it for the sake of my tuchus.

The device couldn't be easier to use. It's a sturdy-yet-squishable bottle with a screw-on nozzle pole, so you simply fill it up in a tap, tighten, angle the nozzle where you're wanting to aim, and squirt away. Cleaning it is easy, too. (Pro tip: Use a disposable paper towel when cleaning it rather than a reusable sponge or other item.)

Dimensions: ‎3 x 3 x 8 inches | Weight: 3.52 ounces