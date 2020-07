Now that the days are longer and, most importantly, warmer, we’ll be spending a lot more time out in nature. And whether you can’t wait to bury your feet in the hot sand at the nearest beach or set up a tent in the wilderness of one of the country’s National Parks , entertainment is essential — especially if you’re traveling with a group.This is where a good portable speaker comes in handy. They usually connect to your iPhone or another device via Bluetooth so you can stream your favorite Spotify playlist, whether you're at the beach or on the trail.Now let’s talk specifics: what should you look for in a travel-friendly speaker? First of all, size does matter. While you can afford to have bulkier and heavier speakers at home, when your carry-on space is limited, those are not really an option. There are some that weigh less than a pound and the speaker itself can fit in the palm of your hand. But don’t worry, that doesn’t come at the expense of quality. Brands like Bose Bang & Olufsen , and Ultimate Ears have created compact products that still deliver an extraordinary audio experience.Another thing to look for is durability. You'll want speakers that are water-, dust-, and sand-proof if you're going to be using them outdoors. Battery life is also important — most speakers offer between five and 24 hours of playtime on a single charge.Now, peruse 10 portable wireless speakers that will bring the perfect soundtrack to your summer travels.