10 Portable Speakers That Will Sound Great Anywhere
This is where a good portable speaker comes in handy. They usually connect to your iPhone or another device via Bluetooth so you can stream your favorite Spotify playlist, whether you're at the beach or on the trail.
Now let’s talk specifics: what should you look for in a travel-friendly speaker? First of all, size does matter. While you can afford to have bulkier and heavier speakers at home, when your carry-on space is limited, those are not really an option. There are some that weigh less than a pound and the speaker itself can fit in the palm of your hand. But don’t worry, that doesn’t come at the expense of quality. Brands like Bose, Bang & Olufsen, and Ultimate Ears have created compact products that still deliver an extraordinary audio experience.
Another thing to look for is durability. You'll want speakers that are water-, dust-, and sand-proof if you're going to be using them outdoors. Battery life is also important — most speakers offer between five and 24 hours of playtime on a single charge.
Now, peruse 10 portable wireless speakers that will bring the perfect soundtrack to your summer travels.
Oontz Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
This speaker has over 31,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and is the top-rated portable Bluetooth speaker on the site. And it’s pretty easy to see why: it delivers rich stereo sound that remains distortion-free at maximum volume for a fantastic price. The IPX5 rating means it’s splash-, rain-, dust-, and sand-proof so it’s an excellent companion for the beach. The battery has an impressive 14 hours of play-time potential.
JBL Clip 2 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
This durable speaker is easy to clip to your backpack for a day of hiking using the attached carabiner; and it's got an IXP7 waterproof rating, which it will keep playing even if it’s raining outside. You can also wirelessly connect two speakers together for a surround sound-like effect.
Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker
Take the party wherever you go with this compact wireless speaker that delivers a powerful 360-degree listening experience. It has a 150 foot Bluetooth range and a 15-hour rechargeable battery. The speaker is also dust and waterproof.
Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II
Powerful sound can come in small packages. This speaker has a silicone, water-resistant exterior and a built-in speakerphone that enables you to access your digital assistant like Siri or Google Assistant.
Beats Pill+ Speaker
This sleek speaker offers the same powerful audio quality as your favorite pair of Beats headphones. Keep track of how much battery you have left with the help of a fuel gauge and if need be, get a quick charge in just three hours. The multifunctional “b” button serves to play, pause, and skip tracks, and can take phone calls.
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Bang & Olufsen’s name has become synonymous with impeccable audio quality and this compact speaker is no exception. It is small enough to fit in your hand but offers a powerful ambient experience. It’s crafted from lightweight aluminum that’s dust- and splash-resistant and will play your favorite tunes for up to 24 hours.
Sony SRS-XB23 Wireless Speaker
This speaker may be slim, but you’ll be impressed with the punchy sound and powerful bass that come out of it. Plus, the battery lasts up to 12 hours. The water-resistant design lets you listen to your favorite tunes regardless of what the elements throw at you.
Harman Kardon Esquire Mini 2 Portable Speaker
This travel speaker has a compact aluminum exterior and offers a well-balanced audio quality with 10 hours of playtime. It also comes with a carrying pouch, making this an excellent option for taking on-the-go.
COMISO Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
This durable speaker with an IPX5 rating delivers impressive sound quality despite its affordable price tag and compact size. Plus, it has garnered over 2,500 five-star reviews on Amazon, and customers compliment the rich sound and long-lasting battery life.
JBL Flip 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
This sleek speaker offers 12 hours of playtime, and gives users the option to pair multiple speakers for even better sound quality. It's also impressively durable, since it has an IPX7 waterproof rating. Plus, the speaker is available in 13 colors, so you can be sure to find one that fits your style.
