10 Personalized Luggage Tags That Make Great Gifts for Travelers

Though it may seem small, a luggage tag is a must-have when traveling. From helping you spot your nondescript black bag in the endless sea of nondescript black bags on the carousel to making sure your suitcase gets to your room after you and 20 other conference attendees just shared a shuttle bus from the airport, it's the easiest way to keep track of your belongings on a trip

But it can also be an opportunity to add a little personality to your travel bags. Fortunately, it isn’t hard to find stylish luggage tags, especially those you can monogram or customize to your style. And they make for perfect gift ideas for your favorite globe-trotter.

Don't forget about the basics, though: you'll want to keep an eye out for essentials like hardware that makes attaching the tag securely to your luggage a cinch and quality materials —like leather — that will stand the test of time. Flimsy fabric is a turn-off, and the last thing you want is for your personal information to wind up in the wrong hands.

Speaking of contact information, make sure the tag has a pocket for a business card or allows you to engrave what you’d like the world to know — at the very least, a way of contacting you in the case your baggage didn't make that tight connection with you.

Ahead, the very best personalized luggage tags — in styles and colors to suit every traveler.