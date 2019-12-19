10 Personalized Luggage Tags That Make Great Gifts for Travelers
Though it may seem small, a luggage tag is a must-have when traveling. From helping you spot your nondescript black bag in the endless sea of nondescript black bags on the carousel to making sure your suitcase gets to your room after you and 20 other conference attendees just shared a shuttle bus from the airport, it's the easiest way to keep track of your belongings on a trip
But it can also be an opportunity to add a little personality to your travel bags. Fortunately, it isn’t hard to find stylish luggage tags, especially those you can monogram or customize to your style. And they make for perfect gift ideas for your favorite globe-trotter.
Related: 11 Suitcases With Vintage Style and Modern Features
Don't forget about the basics, though: you'll want to keep an eye out for essentials like hardware that makes attaching the tag securely to your luggage a cinch and quality materials —like leather — that will stand the test of time. Flimsy fabric is a turn-off, and the last thing you want is for your personal information to wind up in the wrong hands.
Speaking of contact information, make sure the tag has a pocket for a business card or allows you to engrave what you’d like the world to know — at the very least, a way of contacting you in the case your baggage didn't make that tight connection with you.
Ahead, the very best personalized luggage tags — in styles and colors to suit every traveler.
Graphic Image Personalized Luggage Tags, Set of Two
These handcrafted leather luggage tags add a personal touch without taking up too much space. Personalize them with a name and a two-line address, both up to 25 characters and spaces. They’re available in an array of timeless colors.
To buy: neimanmarcus.com, $90
Neiman Marcus Large Luggage Tag
You can’t beat the price of this bright luggage tag, which is sure to catch your eye on the baggage claim carousel. Crafted in the U.S., it features a durable, easy-to-attach black plastic strap and can be emblazoned with a name (up to 10 characters/spaces). Choose from vibrant black, pink, yellow, orange, red, green, tan, purple, and blue.
To buy: neimanmarcus.com, $12
AlphaNumeric Engravers Personalized Luggage Tag
This faux leather luggage tag adds a touch of personality to whatever you’re carrying. You can customize both the design and the color.
To buy: amazon.com, $12
Orvis Engraved Brass Luggage Tags, Set of Three
These shiny brass luggage tags will catch your eye in an instant. Engrave your name and address (or just your name and phone number) onto the tags, which attach easily to luggage with a brass snap. Note the four-line limit and maximum of 25 alphanumeric characters in block style per line.
To buy: orvis.com, $49
Mark & Graham Leather Luggage Tags
This classic luggage tag comes in 11 color options and can be personalized with your initials.
To buy: markandgraham.com, $55
Custom Leather Luggage Tag
For those who like a rugged, outdoorsy look, these handmade leather luggage tags from Ox & Pine fit the bill. Crafted from thick, oil-tanned leather, they’re weather resistant and undeniably sturdy. With a metal-reinforced grommet and stainless steel cable, the tag might even outlast your carry-on.
To buy: etsy.com, from $12
Personalized Leather Luggage Tag
Make a statement with one of these personalized faux leather luggage tags from SweenksCustomLaser, an Etsy shop based in Utah. Available in a wide range of colors and designs, the tag’s dimensions fit standard business cards and make a great gift for special occasions. Note: you will not receive a proof of your tag before it’s engraved and shipped, so be sure to double check your order.
To buy: etsy.com, $12
Engraved Leather Luggage Tag
You can get your name and email engraved onto this sleek leather luggage tag. Choose from three colors and note that you can have one or both sides of the tag engraved.
To buy: etsy.com, from $15
Fiber-reinforced Plastic Personalized Luggage Tag
This luggage tag made from durable plastic will stay attached to any bag thanks to its sturdy metal screw clasp. We love the rose gold tag, but you can choose from a variety of colors, finishes, and personalization options to make your bag stand out.
To buy: etsy.com, $9
Hand Painted Personalized Luggage Tag
Take personalization to the next level with a hand painted monogram on this classic leather luggage tag. The font size, color, and shadow color are all customizable. Note that you can pick one or two letters for the monogram.
To buy: leatherology.com, from $35