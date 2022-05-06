The Best Luggage Scales, According to Travel Experts

Best Overall: Freetoo Luggage Scale

Why We Love It: The Freetoo scale is light, easy to use, and highly recommended by travel pros.

What To Consider: You have to set the display to your preferred unit before you start weighing your luggage, or you may accidentally lock in the wrong one.

Multiple frequent travelers we surveyed were fans of the Freetoo luggage scale. While it has a similar bar-handle build to many in this space, the handle is slightly longer, making for better gripping and a sleeker appearance. It comes in three colors, but we're especially fond of the fire-engine red finish that helps you keep track of it in your bag.

Jeremy Scott Foster, founder and CEO of TravelFreak, recommends the Freetoo for its clear screen and automatic feature that starts weighing the luggage as soon as it's attached. Once its reading is stable, it will lock the weight so you can easily read the backlit display from any angle.

"I use the Freetoo luggage scale and I love it," Hake agrees, praising its ease of use, light weight, and affordability. "In my experience using it dozens of times, it's always been accurate."

Units: Pounds or kilograms | Graduation: 0.1 pounds | Capacity: 110 pounds